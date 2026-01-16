WA ferries had nearly 1 million more riders in 2025. Which saw biggest bumps?

By Julia Hawkins The Bellingham Herald (Wash.)

Thinking of catching a ferry? Be prepared for it to be a little more crowded.

According to a news release sent to The Bellingham Herald by the Washington State Department of Transportation, ferry ridership went up in 2025 across the state. Which ferry route saw the largest increase in passengers?

The ferry route that saw the largest increase is the Seattle and Bremerton route. According to WSDOT, this system set all-time record annual growth in total riders, at 31.9%; passengers with vehicles, at 26.1%; and walk-on passengers, at 35.7%. Which ferry route saw the smallest increase in passengers?

While no ferry route saw a decrease in passengers for 2025, the Point Defiance Tahlequah route had largely stagnant numbers throughout 2025.

Passengers with vehicles increased 0.2% and walk-on passengers decreased 0.6%, according to WSDOT. How have ferry cancellations changed in 2025?

A key factor in the increased ferry traffic is a decrease in ferry trip cancellations.

“Cancellations declined from 2,620 in 2024 to 2,222 in 2025, the lowest since 2020. Canceled trips due to crew shortages saw the biggest drop,” the state Transportation Department said in a statement. “In total, (Washington State Ferries) operated more than 150,000 trips in 2025 – nearly 7,000 more than the previous year – and completed 98.6% of all scheduled sailings, thanks in part to roughly 400 fewer cancellations than in 2024.” How has the Anacortes ferry changed?

In Bellingham, the closest ferry is through the Anacortes route to the San Juan Islands.

According to WSDOT, the Anacortes/San Juan ferry route has seen a 1.8% increase in passenger from 2024 to 2025. Passengers with vehicles grew by 2.3% and walk-on passengers climbed 3.8%.