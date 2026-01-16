Whitworth sets season high in scoring, beats George Fox on the road

From staff reports

NEWBERG, Ore. – Whitworth had its highest scoring output of the season, racing to a 100-85 Northwest Conference win over George Fox on Friday night at Miller Gym.

Five players scored in double figures for the Pirates (11-3, 5-0 NWC). Forward Colton Looney led the way with 20 points, and forward Stephen Behil tallied 18 points, 11 rebounds and six assists. Guard Kobe Parlin added a season-best 18 points.

Whitworth shot an efficient 37 of 70 (52.9%) from the field and 10 of 18 (55.6%) from 3-point range. The Bruins (1-13, 0-5) shot 29 of 63 (46%) from the floor and 8 of 25 (32%) on 3s.