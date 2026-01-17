Daughter, 19, survives murder-suicide that leaves 3 family members dead

By Eduardo Cuevas USA Today

A 19-year-old woman survived an apparent murder-suicide in a Los Angeles suburb that left three family members dead, California officials said.

At around 8 a.m. on Jan. 15, Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies responded to a Lakewood, California, home for a call of an assault with a deadly ‌weapon, according to a sheriff’s department update on Friday.

The caller, the ‌family’s eldest daughter, told authorities that ‌her father shot at her. She said he was now on the floor unconscious.

The daughter said she awoke to gunshots inside her family’s home, officials said. She ​then saw her father, Hector Lionel ‌Alfaro, 52, appear near ⁠her, armed with a handgun, officials said.

He shot at her several times but didn’t hit ‌her. Then, he shot himself while standing near her, according to officials.

Deputies searched the home and found Alfaro in the den ‌of the home with a gunshot wound to his upper torso.

In a bedroom, deputies found a 48-year-old woman, Alfaro’s wife, with gunshot wounds to her ‌torso. In a second ​bedroom, ‌deputies then found Alfaro’s youngest daughter, 17, shot in her upper torso.

The father, wife and youngest daughter were pronounced dead at the scene. Deputies found ‌two firearms at the home.

A sheriff’s spokesperson said there is no indication of an outstanding suspect. The sheriff’s department ​declined to answer additional questions on the incident. The investigation is still ongoing.

Lakewood, located about 15 miles southeast of downtown Los Angeles, has a population of nearly 79,000.

If you ⁠or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, ​help is available. Call or text 988 or chat at ⁠988lifeline.org.

This article originally appeared on USA Today

USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect