Eastern Washington men start fast, roll past Idaho State; EWU women struggle early in loss to Bengals

From staff reports

Eastern Washington shot out to a double-digit lead in the first four minutes of Saturday’s game and didn’t ease up, marching to perhaps its most impressive win of the season, an 84-66 rout of Idaho State in Big Sky Conference play at Reed Gym in Pocatello.

Three quick 3-pointers keyed the Eagles (4-14, 2-3 Big Sky) to a sizable early advantage, and EWU kept the pressure on, building a 44-21 halftime lead after shooting 51.7% from the field in the first period. The Bengals (10-9, 3-3) never threatened in the second half.

EWU guard Isaiah Moses had a game-high 22 points, his fourth consecutive game with 20 or more points and eighth of the season. Forward Alton Hamilton IV added 15 points and nine rebounds, and three other Eagles scored in double figures.

The Eagles shot an efficient 48% for the game, posting their second-highest 3-point percentage of the season (8 of 15, 53.3%) and setting season highs in free throws made (28) and attempted (34).

The Bengals, who were coming off a nice win over Idaho, were held to 37.5% from the field and 5 of 25 from 3-point range. They shot 19 of 21 at the foul line.

Women

Idaho State 66, EWU 57: Eastern Washington couldn’t fully recover from its poor fist half and the Eagles absorbed a Big Sky loss to Idaho State at Reese Court in Cheney.

The Eagles (9-9, 2-3 Big Sky) managed 18 points in the first half, shooting 23% from the field and committing 12 turnovers. The Bengals (11-6, 4-2) went ahead by 10 points late in the second period after the teams were tied at 7-7 at the end of the first.

EWU’s offense settled down in the second half, shooting 42.4% and committing seven turnovers. The Eagles trimmed their deficit to two points in the third quarter, but ISU answered with a 10-2 run to deny the comeback.

Eagles forward Kourtney Grossman, the nation’s leading rebounder, had 10 points and 16 rebounds for her 11th double-double of the season. EWU guards Ella Gallatin and Elyn Bowers scored 22 and 16 points, respectively.