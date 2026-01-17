Guatemalan inmates riot at three prisons, taking 46 people hostage

By Sofia Menchu Reuters

GUATEMALA CITY – Inmates at three prisons in Guatemala rioted on Saturday and took at least 46 people hostage, mostly guards but also a psychologist, officials said.

So ‌far, there have been no reported deaths or ‌injuries among the hostages, ‌Interior Minister Marco Antonio Villeda said at a press conference.

Villeda said prisoners coordinated riots at three prisons, which ​he alleged were organized ‌by the ⁠Barrio 18 gang, which was rioting because its leader is ‌seeking a transfer to another facility to gain better conditions and special treatment.

“I am ‌not going to make any deals with any terrorist group, I will not give in to ‌this blackmail, ​and ‌I will not restore their privileges in exchange for them stopping their actions,” Villeda added.

While hostage ‌situations involving prison guards have occurred previously in Guatemala, the current number of ​hostages is notably higher than in past incidents.

The ministry said security forces, including members of the army, are maintaining ⁠full perimeter control and working ​to restore order and ensure the ⁠safety of surrounding areas.

(Reporting by Sofia Menchu in Guatemala City; Writing by Brendan O’Boyle; Editing by Chris Rees)