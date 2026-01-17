Letters for Jan. 17

This column reflects the opinion of the writer. Learn about the differences between a news story and an opinion column.

Baumgartner on the fence

In the Jan. 11 edition of The Spokesman-Review, Michael Baumgartner, our representative to Congress, is quoted as saying, “If we were able to purchase Greenland, I think that would be great.” He adds that he would also support expanding the United States’ ability to use the territory for national security purposes without acquiring it. It’s plain to see that Baumgartner is trying to appease Trump’s insatiable desire to acquire Greenland, while also trying to appease his constituents by supporting a more reasonable solution. This approach is called fence -sitting and Baumgartner has got to have the worst case of splinters he’s ever known.

Mr. Baumgartner’s job doesn’t work that way. At some point as our representative, he will have to declare what side he really supports. Will it be to Trump and his vision of transforming our country into his fascist playground? Or will it be to the people of the 5th District who need health care, a strong economy and someone in Congress to uphold the Constitution for the good of the people?

Jeannette A. Murphy

Spokane

Critical need for functional Congress

Thanks to Norm Luther for his Jan. 8 letter decrying the content-poor messaging from Rep. Michael Baumgartner. I wrote to Baumgartner early last year, encouraging him to communicate clearly and genuinely make the case for the concepts he advances. I’m sorely disappointed.

In addition to laboring through Baumgartner’s email newsletter, I encourage readers with sufficient intestinal fortitude to read his X postings. In my view, he has presented himself as more interested in a locker -room bromance with the president than in promoting the interests of rank-and-file citizens.

I think many would agree that we are at an inflection point and that a Congress operating as a separate branch of government is critical to altering our country’s dystopian trajectory. As citizens, we have an opportunity to participate in this process in the midterms. I’m encouraged that folks from across the political spectrum are waking up to the dismantling of the great experiment started by our Founding Fathers.

I attended an event at Spokane Community College headlined by Rep. Pramila Jayapal who served as chair of the House Progressive Caucus. As I conversed with another attendee, I was heartened that she was a non-Democrat whose concern about her country eclipsed partisan differences.

There will be plenty of time to sanely sort through differences and achieve reasonable compromises. For now, I call on Democrats, independents, and concerned Republicans to speak with one voice and unseat our 5th District incumbent this November.

Tom Elstrom

Waitsburg, Wash.