Looney scores career-high 27, Whitworth separates in second half for big win over Lewis & Clark

From staff reports

PORTLAND – Whitworth separated from a close game with a 23-4 run that spanned about seven minutes in the middle of the second half, wrapping up an 82-62 Northwest Conference win over Lewis & Clark on Saturday at Pamplin Sports Center.

Forward Colton Looney scored a career-high 27 points, shooting 9 of 15 from the field and 4 of 7 from 3-point range, and grabbed eight rebounds for the Pirates (12-3, 6-0 NWC). Forward Caden Bateman added 13 points and 10 rebounds, and guard Kobe Parlin had 13 points and seven boards.

Whitworth shot 47% from the field and 5 of 17 on 3s. The Pirates won the rebounding battle 46-25. The Pioneers (8-7, 4-2) shot 41.1% from the floor and 12 of 26 on 3s.

LC trimmed into Whitworth’s eight-point halftime lead early in the second, but the Pirates’ 45-43 edge at the 14:21 mark ballooned to 68-47 with 7:32 remaining.