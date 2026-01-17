NYC Pokémon shop held at gunpoint, reportedly robbed of $100K in merch

By Fernando Cervantes Jr. USA Today USA Today

A Pokémon trading card shop in New York City remains appreciative of the outpouring of support after workers and customers were held at gunpoint and reportedly robbed of $100,000 worth of merchandise on Wednesday.

“No one should have to have a gun in their face while enjoying their hobby,” Poké Court wrote in a Facebook post Wednesday. “Thanks for all the support and love from the whole community. We love you all.”

The New York Police Department told USA Today in a statement that the alleged robbery occurred around 6:45 p.m. local time inside the shop on West 13 Street. They were told by two women that three unidentified males entered the shop, “displayed a firearm, and made verbal threats,” police said.

While inside the shop, the men “removed multiple merchandise and U.S. currency from the location, (along with) a phone from a 27-year-old female,” according to police. Police told local TV station PIX11, and store owner Courtney Chin told NBC New York, that the robbers made off with about $100,000 worth of merchandise, including multiple Pokémon cards, with one each valued at $5,500 and $3,500.

Police said that there ⁠were no injuries reported and no arrests have been made. The investigation also remains ongoing, the department added.

Video shows alleged robbery at Pokémon trading card shop

In a Jan. 16 Facebook post, Poké Court wrote that the incident occurred during a “community arts and crafts night to decorate top loaders for (customers’) favorite cards.”

“We’re grateful that everyone stayed calm and the situation didn’t escalate further,” the shop wrote. “We love Pokémon, but no card is worth losing lives over.”

The shop added that it is in the process of “evaluating all security options,” but it maintains that it does not want this incident to “stop us from gathering.”

In addition to the written update, the shop shared security video of the incident, which shows two men wearing black hoods, masks and gloves, smashing glass cases and holding guns on visibly frightened customers. The post also included a video of shattered glass cases.

“We had a trio of armed robbers lock 40+ people in the store, point guns in faces, and smash and grab merchandise,” the shop wrote in its Jan. 16 post.

Other recent Pokémon card heists

The incident in New York City has not been the only robbery related to collectible cards in recent months. Back in December, in Burbank, California, robbers broke into a card shop and stole $100,000 worth of rare Pokémon and sports cards.

“Total loss is many six figures,” Kiet Nguyen, the owner of LA Sports Cards, told CBS News. “The perpetrators were in and out in two minutes. Quick.”

Then, in January, about $300,000 in Pokémon cards ⁠were stolen from a customer at a West Los Angeles store after a group of robbers held the person up as they left the store, according to NBC Los Angeles.

Fernando ⁠Cervantes Jr. is a trending news reporter for USA TODAY.

