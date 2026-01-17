San Francisco uses fourth-quarter surge to get past Washington State

From staff reports

PULLMAN – San Francisco used a hot-shooting spree in the fourth quarter to pull away for an 85-72 win over the Washington State women on Saturday in a West Coast Conference matchup at Beasley Coliseum.

The Dons (11-7, 4-3 WCC) hit five straight shots, including two 3-pointers, during a crucial stretch midway through the fourth period, separating from a one-possession game. The Cougars (4-17, 3-5) were also shooting efficiently in that stretch, but they eventually fell off the pace and USF closed the game on an 11-1 run.

WSU shot 49.2% from the field, its second-highest mark of the season, and 5 of 16 on 3s. The Dons shot 44.4% from the floor and 10 of 29 from 3-point range. USF outrebounded WSU 48-27, including a 22-5 edge in offensive boards.

The Cougs trailed 43-35 at the half, but rallied to make it a two-point game late in the third, and hung with USF until the final minutes.

Guard Eleonora Villa scored 18 points and center Alex Covill had 17 for the Cougs.