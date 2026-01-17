Spokane Chiefs waste two-goal lead in third, lose to Moose Jaw in overtime 5-4

The Spokane Chiefs earned their most impressive win of the season on Friday, beating Western Conference leaders Everett 4-0 on the road.

They followed that effort with another solid performance on Saturday at home, dismantling an Eastern Conference team that had lost three of its last four at the end of a six-game road trip through the West – but only though the first 50 minutes.

The Chiefs blew a two-goal third period lead – allowing a three-goal barrage over 2 minutes, 15 seconds – but managed to send it to overtime on a goal with 1:05 to go.

But the visitors scored quickly in OT for a disappointing 5-4 home loss to the Moose Jaw Warriors.

Spokane outshot its visitor 45-25.

The game, scheduled for 6:05 p.m., started 40 minutes late after a plate of glass behind the west goal broke during warmups and an apparatus used to remove the broken glass got stuck on the ice.

After the lengthy delay, the Chiefs (21-20-1-0) dominated play early, outshooting Moose Jaw 9-2 over the first 10 minutes of the game. They seized the lead at 10:04 of the period when Tristan Buckley, who had just jumped on the ice on a change, knocked in a long rebound of a Nathan Mayes shot for his fifth goal of the season.

They made it 2-0 a few minutes later. The Chiefs won a puck along the left wing boards and Brody Gillespie skated to the slot and passed to Sam Oremba, who put a backhander past Moose Jaw goalie Chase Wutzke for his 16th goal of the season.

But Moose Jaw (17-27-3-1) scored while the announcer was reading Oremba’s goal, with Connor Schmidt scoring his 14th of the season to halve the Warriors’ deficit.

Recently acquired defenseman Marek Howell singlehandedly made it 3-1 6:23 into the second period, gathering a loose puck at the Moose Jaw blue line, skating down the slot and sending a wrister high glove side past Wutzke for his fifth goal of the season and first in a Chiefs uniform.

Spokane limited its visitor to six shots in the second period and led 3-1 entering the third.

It stayed that way until exactly 10 minutes to go, when Pavel McKenzie knocked in a loose puck after Vieillard stopped a 2-on-1 rush, but left the rebound at the top of the crease.

Assanali Sarkenov was called for slashing 32 seconds later, and the Warriors took full advantage when Landen McFadden’s one-timer tied it at 11:01 of the third.

The Warriors scored their third goal in rapid succession when Mathieu Lajoie tipped a McFadden pass past Vieillard for his eighth of the season.

Moose Jaw’s Ethan Semeniuk was called for hooking with 1:42 left. Once the Chiefs gained the zone, Lauer pulled Vieillard for an extra skater and the Chiefs cashed in, with Rhett Sather’s shot from the point getting though a maze of bodies for his eighth of the year at 18:55 of the third.