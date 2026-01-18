A Grip on Sports: One play was all it took to realize the Seahawks were going to roll San Francisco on Saturday and even 49er fans knew it

A GRIP ON SPORTS • Thirteen seconds into Saturday night’s NFL playoff game between rivals, the two San Francisco fans sitting near us knew it was over. Their beloved 49ers were finished. All that was left was naming the final score. The Seahawks decide to name it after their most-lopsided win ever.

• Sitting in a Portland pub last night a little after 5, Kim and I were eating dinner and catching the final frantic minutes of Denver’s AFC win over Buffalo, a Pyrrhic victory of the highest order. Just before kickoff in Seattle, and right about the time Bo Nix broke his ankle (and the Broncos’ Super Bowl dreams), the two 49er fans plopped down between us and the TV.

And began talking about what their team had to do to win in hostile territory. Funny, neither of them mentioned tackling Rasheed Shaheed. An oversight by them. And the 49ers’ special teams’ coach. Or former special teams’ coach. Not sure which. It was a costly mistake for everyone in scarlet and gold.

Shaheed’s 95-yard return was either foreshadowing or tone-setting. Or both.

All I know is the two heads in front of Kim and I fell faster than San Francisco’s fortunes, and they proved to be supersonic.

The opening crescendo of the 41-6 victory reminded me of the best concert the Hawks had ever put on. The Super Bowl win over Denver. That 43-8 blowout not only stood alone as Seattle’s widest margin of victory, playoff version, for 12 years. It began with a similar bang. The Peyton Manning/bad snap safety.

Shaheed’s bang was bigger. Quite a bit longer, though it came a second later in game time. And happened in Lumen, which led to an even-louder sonic boom.

Both destroyed hopes.

Though the two Seattle defenses on the field both times were going to do that anyway. The Legion of Boom was already legendary. The current group? It has two more games to cement such status.

Though, as the game wore on, I’m guessing those two 49er fans were already on board with conceding such standing.

• Yes, the 49ers were beat up. They have been all season. But that’s an NFL condition as common as a rash or hangnail. Every team in the playoffs is missing a key piece or two.

Now, college hoops, that’s where such injuries are not as common. Though the Gonzaga Bulldogs are going through an NFL-like hospital stay now.

Everyone knew they would not have Braden Huff available Saturday night at Seattle U. His knee injury, revealed just minutes before the Zags’ win at Washington State, seemed a big blow for a team that relies on its bigs for consistent scoring. But last Thursday night Huff’s absence was more of a speed bump than a roadblock.

Against the Redhawks, in Seattle, it felt as if it would loom larger, considering it took his near-perfect 28-point performance to get GU past Seattle 80-72 at home recently.

But the other boot dropped before last night’s game as Huff’s partner in Gonzaga’s usual inside jobs, Graham Ike, wandered out to the Climate Pledge Arena court in a protective boot, courtesy of a nagging ankle injury. He wasn’t playing either.

Two players capable of combining for 50 points in any game instead sitting on the bench, watching and cheering.

How would Gonzaga win? By holding the Redhawks to 50 points. Small ball? How about 40 minutes of hell? Or heck at least, as in “where the heck did that guy come from” emanating from the home team every time a Zag disrupted the flow of its offense.

The numbers tell the story. Gonzaga had 14 steals. Harassed the Hawks into shooting 36 percent. And, in a statistic that explains the defensive energy, gave up just six offensive rebounds while grabbing the other 31 available on that end.

Is it sustainable?

Maybe not when it comes to the ninth-ranked Zags ultimate goal, winning the school’s first NCAA title. But this season’s vaunted depth should be able to carry them at least until Ike gets back (he’s listed as day-to-day). Will Santa Clara on the road be winnable? It wasn’t for a full-strength Saint Mary’s squad last night. And the Gaels will poise their own challenge. So will USF, up-and-down Oregon State and just about everyone else.

