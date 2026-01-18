Motley Fool: Life sciences in the cloud

Andrews McMeel Syndication

Cloud computing leaders are among the largest and most successful companies in the world. Competing with them is challenging, especially for smaller players. However, Veeva Systems’ (NYSE: VEEV) clever strategy is helping it succeed. Rather than go toe-to-toe with giants like Amazon, Veeva built cloud services to serve the demands of one industry: life sciences.

Drugmakers and medical device manufacturers must adhere to strict guidelines – from regulatory compliance to data integrity and patient privacy. If they do not, they could lose business, fail to launch products, undergo lawsuits or incur the wrath of lawmakers. Veeva Systems helps them follow those rules, and it has become the go-to cloud provider for many of the largest pharmaceutical companies.

Through most of 2025, the stock significantly outperformed the market with solid financial results: Veeva hit its goal of having a $3 billion revenue run rate in 2025. (Shares plunged abruptly late in the year and lost more than 25% of their value, but have begun to recover.)

In a market where some CEOs overpromise and underdeliver, the company’s ability to hit its projections is noteworthy. Management aims to double Veeva’s revenue by 2030. Veeva Systems has been a solid growth stock in the recent past and is still worth considering for a longterm portfolio.

(The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Veeva Systems.)

My Smartest Investment

In early 2016, Tesla started to take orders on the not-yet-available Model 3. Curious, I walked over to a Tesla dealership in San Jose, Calif., to see what was going on. To my amazement, there was a line of potential buyers stretching for a block outside the showroom, as if it were the newest iPhone that people wanted to be the first to have. These folks were putting $1,000 down on a car they had never seen or driven! Sensing that something was happening here, I went home and started buying Tesla stock. My initial investment of $7,000 is now worth more than $250,000. My only regret is that I didn’t buy more! – G.S., via email

The Fool Responds: Well done! Simply looking around you to notice which companies are doing a brisk business can be a great way of discovering exciting stocks for your portfolio. Once you find some portfolio candidates, though, more research is warranted. Look into the company to see, for example, how much cash and debt it has, and whether it’s posting earnings or losses. You don’t want it to run out of money before it reaches its potential. The more you know before investing in it, the better.

(Do you have a smart or regrettable investment move to share with us? Email it to TMFShare@fool.com.)

Ask the Fool

Q. What happens if my brokerage goes out of business? – T.D., Canton, Ohio

A. Most brokerages are protected by the Securities Investor Protection Corporation (SIPC), which insures accounts for up to $500,000 in securities and cash, including up to $250,000 in cash. (Many also carry additional insurance.) The SIPC protects against your brokerage failing – though not against your investments simply falling in value, or companies you hold shares in declaring bankruptcy. Ensure your brokerage is SIPC-protected by checking the SIPC’s list of members, or by calling it and asking.

Learn more about brokerages at Fool.com/money, and about the SIPC at SIPC.org.

Q. Is it better to invest money for my kids in stocks or in savings bonds? – C.B., Butler, Pennsylvania

A. If you plan to withdraw the money within a few years, don’t keep it in stocks, as the stock market can pull back at any time. Keep short-term money in relatively low-risk investments such as savings bonds, money market accounts or certificates of deposit (CDs). They tend to offer modest returns, but they’ll also minimize losses. (Note: Savings bonds cannot be cashed in before one year has passed, and you’ll lose three months’ interest if you cash in before the five-year mark.)

If the money will be invested for at least five years, consider stocks, as they usually outperform savings bonds and CDs over long periods. A simple, low-fee index fund, such as one that tracks the S&P 500, can spread your money across hundreds of companies.

You might also invest in companies your kids know, such as Apple, Costco or Starbucks. Follow the progress of such companies together, and you might spark an interest in business and investing.