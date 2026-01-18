Nobel Prize cannot be ‘passed on’ to others, Nobel Foundation says

By Katie Perez USA Today

While President Donald Trump might have the medal in hand, the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize awarded to Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado cannot be redistributed to him, the Nobel Foundation said in a statement following Machado’s move to present the president with the award at their Thursday meeting at the White House.

Machado’s decision to give Trump the award does not change the recipient of the prize, the Nobel Foundation said in a statement on Friday. The Nobel Foundation aims to “safeguard the dignity of the Nobel Prizes and their administration” and uphold “Alfred Nobel’s will and its stipulations,” the statement said.

“…the prizes shall be awarded to those who ‘have ‌conferred the greatest benefit to humankind,’ and it specifies who has the right to award each respective prize,” the statement reads. “A prize can therefore not, even symbolically, be ‌passed on or further distributed.”

Machado was granted the award in October 2025. Trump ‌openly lobbied to be awarded the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize, but the honor was instead given to Machado for her “efforts to advance democracy in Venezuela,” the Nobel Committee said when she won, including in “the face of ever-expanding authoritarianism in Venezuela,” the Nobel Prize outreach website states.

Machado was blocked in 2024 from running in Venezuela’s presidential election by the regime of President ​Nicolás Maduro, and instead supported the opposition’s alternative candidate, Edmundo González Urrutia. Maduro and González ‌both declared victory in the July 2024 presidential ⁠election, but many foreign leaders, including Trump, have questioned or rejected the legitimacy of Maduro’s win over González.

In the time since the awards, Maduro was captured by U.S. forces alongside his wife, Cilia Flores, on Jan. 3, ‌and faces narcotrafficking and corruption charges. Delcy Rodríguez, the country’s vice president under Maduro, has sworn in as Venezuela’s new interim president. Rodríguez has said she wants to collaborate with the U.S. administration, and Trump has praised the interim president for her cooperation as the U.S. begins to sell ‌Venezuelan oil.

Some see Machado’s gifting of the peace prize as an attempt to earn Trump’s support going forward as Venezuela continues through its leadership change. Machado also dedicated the prize to Trump after she initially won in October.

Still, the Nobel Foundation and Institute maintains that the award and honor cannot be reassigned. In a previous statement, the Nobel Institute clarified that a “Nobel ‌Prize can neither be revoked, shared, nor ​transferred to others. ‌Once the announcement has been made, the decision stands for all time.”

“It is not possible to revoke a Nobel Peace Prize. Neither Alfred Nobel’s will nor the Statutes of the Nobel Foundation mention any such possibility,” according to the Nobel Institute.

However, Trump plans to keep the long-coveted award, a White House official confirmed to USA Today on ‌Friday. The 18-carat gold medal was presented in a large gold frame, with the following inscription: “In Gratitude for Your Extraordinary Leadership in Promoting Peace through Strength, Advancing Diplomacy, and Defending Liberty and Property.”

A certificate included in the gesture reads, “presented as a personal symbol of gratitude ​on behalf of the Venezuelan people in recognition of President Trump’s principled and decisive action to secure a free Venezuela.”

During the presentation of the award, Machado recounted how Marquis de Lafayette, the French officer who joined the Continental Army under George Washington in the American Revolutionary War, had handed a medal with the image of Washington, the first U.S. president, to Venezuelan military officer Simon Bolivar who ⁠fought against Spain in 1825.

“Two hundred years in history, the people of Bolivar are giving back to the ​heir of Washington a medal,” she said. “in this case, the medal of the Nobel Peace Prize as a recognition for ⁠his unique commitment with our freedom.”

