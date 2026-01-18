Warm hearts with your art

Young artists, break out your markers and paints. It’s time for The Spokesman-Review’s annual Valentine’s Day coloring contest.

The contest is open to children ages 12 and younger. Entries will be judged by a panel of The Spokesman-Review staffers who will choose winners in three divisions: age 4 and younger, ages 5 to 8 and ages 9 to 12. Winners will receive a gift certificate to Mobius Discovery Center and their entries will be printed in the newspaper on Feb. 12. As many entries as possible will be displayed at Mobius

TO ENTER: Mail your entry to The Spokesman-Review Coloring Contest, P.O. Box 2160, Spokane, WA 99210, or deliver them to The S-R office at 999 W. Riverside Ave.

Entries must be received no later than 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 9, and cannot be returned. Be sure to attach a separate piece of paper that includes your name, address and telephone number so we can contact you if you win. Photocopies of the form are acceptable, and a copy of the form can be downloaded at spokesman.com/coloring-contest/