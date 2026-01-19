Dominik Petr, Chase Harrington score twice; Spokane Chiefs down Portland 6-2

PORTLAND, Ore. – Last season the Spokane Chiefs swept the Portland Winterhawks in the Western Conference finals. Both teams’ fortunes have changed though, as they now find themselves in a battle for one of the last playoff berths from the conference.

Entering Monday’s matinee, Portland was in a tie for the seventh and eighth playoff spots – one point ahead of the Chiefs. Five points separated ninth from fourth place in the conference.

As Chiefs coach Brad Lauer said after Saturday’s come-from-ahead home loss to Moose Jaw, “Every game is a playoff game for us the rest of the way.”

An offensive outburst on Monday allowed the Chiefs to claim a playoff spot at least for the day.

Dominik Petr and Chase Harrington scored two goals apiece and the Chiefs beat the Winterhawks 6-2 in a Western Hockey League U.S. Division game at Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

Petr and Harrington scored twice in the span of 2 minutes, 11 seconds in the early stages of the first period to give the Chiefs (22-20-1-0, 45 points) a quick 2-0 lead.

Petr was credited with his second of the game a few minutes later when Nathan Mayes’ shot from the point deflected off two players then hit Petr in the face and went into the goal.

The puck deflects off Dominik Petr’s face on its way into the net, but we’ll pretend Dom was channeling his inner soccer player and headbutted it in! It’s 3-0!#GoChiefsGo pic.twitter.com/8VgBcM4vIZ — Spokane Chiefs (@spokanechiefs) January 19, 2026

Coco Armstrong made it 4-0 just 66 seconds later with his 15th goal of the season, and Harrington scored his second of the game and 17th of the season unassisted off a turnover exactly one minute after that.

Kyle McDonough got Portland on the board with a little more than three minutes to play in the second, and Max Pšenička scored 35 seconds into the third to make it 5-2.

The Winterhawks (21-22-2-0, 44 points) pulled their goalie in favor of an extra skater with 4:55 to go, but before they could enter the Chiefs zone Tyus Sparks stole the puck and scored from center ice to make it 6-2.

The Chiefs are off until Friday when they take on the expansion Penticton Vees on the road at 7 p.m.