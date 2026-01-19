Russia hits Kyiv with drones and missiles, cutting power, water supplies

People take shelter inside a metro station during a Russian missile and drone strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine January 20, 2026. REUTERS/Alina Smutko (Alina Smutko)

Reuters

Russian forces launched a combined drone and missile attack on the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv ‌early on Tuesday, triggering ‌cuts in power ‌and water supplies, the city’s mayor said.

Mayor Vitali Klitschko, ​writing on Telegram, ‌said a ⁠strike on the east bank ‌of the Dnipro River had disrupted both power ‌and water supplies. A non-residential building had been hit ‌and ​one ‌person injured, he said.

Unofficial Telegram news channels posted photos ‌of darkened high-rise apartment buildings.

Tymur Tkachenko, head ​of the capital’s military administration, said a storage area had ⁠been damaged and several ​cars set ⁠ablaze.