Seahawks QB Sam Darnold ‘good’ following playoff win vs. 49ers

By Bob Condotta Seattle Times

SEATTLE – Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald said Monday morning during his radio show on Seattle Sports 710 that quarterback Sam Darnold made it through Saturday’s playoff game against the 49ers fine after playing with a sore left oblique.

“To my knowledge, he’s good,” Macdonald said. “He didn’t make it worse or anything. I’m sure he’s sore. I think he said it after the game but it’s something we’re going to have to navigate the rest of the week.”

Macdonald reiterated he had little doubt heading into the game that Darnold, who suffered the injury in practice Thursday, would play with the main concern being whether he would make it worse as the, game wore on.

“I was about 99.9% confident that he was going to start the game,” Macdonald said. “You needed to see (how he would respond).”

Said Darnold afterward: “I felt really good the entire game. And any hits I did take I didn’t feel it on that side.”

Cross ‘day to day’

Macdonald also said left tackle Charles Cross, who left in the second half with a foot injury, is “day-to-day.”

“Kind of work through that day-to-day the best way to put it,” he said.

Macdonald said the foot injury is not connected to knee and hamstring injuries Cross has also suffered in recent weeks.

Cross said after the game he was fine.