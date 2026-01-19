Valentino Garavani, Italian designer to the stars, dead at 93

By Kim Willis USA TODAY

Valentino Garavani, Italian fashion designer to the stars, has died at 93.

A post shared Jan. 19 on Instagram by his foundation and his own @realmrvalentino account reads, “Our founder, Valentino Garavani, passed away today at his Roman residence, surrounded by his loved ones.” His cause of death was not given.

The founder of the eponymous brand Valentino retired from designing in 2008 after a storied career in fashion that included dressing notable figures, such as Jackie Kennedy, Princess Diana, Joan Collins, Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, Penelope Cruz and ‌Sharon Stone. He also introduced a signature shade of crimson, with a hit of orange, known as “Valentino Red.”

“I love beauty,” Valentino said. “It is not my ‌fault. And I know what women want: they want to ‌be beautiful.”

In 1960, Elizabeth Taylor chose a white Valentino gown for the premiere of “Spartacus” and would go on to wear a Valentine wedding dress. Julia Roberts famously chose a black vintage Valentino gown trimmed in white when she won her best actress Oscar for “Erin Brockovich” in 2001.

The brand ​remains a glamorous red-carpet fixture: Valentino’s social media accounts show celebrities Colman ‌Domingo, Hannah Einbinder, Natasha Lyonne and ⁠Adam Brody wearing full Valentino looks at the recent Golden Globe Awards.

“Thank you Mr. Valentino for inspiring so many to be beautiful,” brand ambassador Colman Domingo wrote ‌on Instagram after hearing the news. “To quote: ‘There are only three things I can do − make a dress, decorate a house, and entertain people.’ This man lived a life to make beautiful things and to make us all feel ‌like we are living in a fantasy that becomes one’s reality. I am most proud of my ambassadorship with @maisonvalentino because of his story. A life well lived.”

Valentino was ranked alongside Giorgio Armani (who died in September) and Karl Lagerfeld (who died in 2019) as one of the last of the great ‌designers from an era before fashion ​became a ‌global commercial industry, run as much by accountants and marketing executives as the couturiers.

The designer was born on May 11, 1932, in Voghera, Italy, and founded the Valentino fashion house in 1960, after studying couture in Milan and Paris. Also in 1960, he met ‌Giancarlo Giammetti, who would become his partner in both business and life.

Valentino’s Georgette fabrics, chiffon ruffles and ornate embellishments, including the exclusive budellini technique − where sheep’s wool is hand-rolled into tubes, wrapped in silk and stitched together − ​won him a multitude of awards, including France’s highest civilian distinction in 2006.

When he retired almost a decade after selling his company for $300 million, he announced, “I have decided that this is the perfect moment to say adieu to the world of fashion. As the English say, I would like to leave the ⁠party when it is still full.”

The post announcing Valentino’s death noted he will lie ​in state in Piazza Mignanelli 23 on Jan. 21 and Jan. 22, with a funeral ⁠to follow on Jan. 23 at the Basilica Santa Maria degli Angeli e dei Martiri, in Piazza della Repubblica 8 in Rome.