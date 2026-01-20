Air Force One forced to turn around after ‘electrical issue’

By Thao Nguyen USA Today

President Donald Trump returned to Joint Base Andrews in Maryland late Jan. 20 after the crew on his Air Force One identified “a minor electrical issue” after departing for Switzerland, the White House said.

The issue was identified shortly after Air Force One took off to fly to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said the aircraft ‌turned around out of an an abundance of caution.

The aircraft landed at Joint Base Andrews ‌at 11:07 p.m. ET, according to the White House. ‌Shortly before midnight, Trump boarded a smaller Air Force 1 jet and headed off on his trip to the World Economic Forum.

According to pool reporters at the scene: “While holding on original Air Force ​One, your pool saw a lot of commotion, ‌including several staffers deplaning with ⁠their bags … The crew on the plane was hustling to make the transition, quickly moving boxes of fruit, ‌wrapped sandwiches and beverages in and out. At least one ran past the press cabin. Others, outside on the ground, were seen pulling about a dozen ‌suitcases off the plane and placing them onto a truck.”

The presidential air transport fleet consists of two specially configured Boeing planes that have been used for decades, according to the U.S. Air ‌Force. Boeing has been ​working ‌on replacements, but Reuters reported that the program has faced a series of delays.

The Air Force said in December 2025 that the delivery of the first of two new Air Force ‌One jets from Boeing had been delayed by another year to mid-2028.

The Air Force One program, which involves converting two 747-8 aircraft into specialized jets ​equipped with advanced communications and defense systems to serve as the next generation of U.S. presidential air transport, would be four years behind schedule with a 2028 delivery.

In May, the United States accepted a luxury Boeing ⁠747 jetliner as a gift from Qatar. The White House ​asked the Air Force to rapidly upgrade the gift for ⁠use as Air Force One.