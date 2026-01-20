Another train crash in Spain kills 1 and hurts 37, officials say

By Rylee Kirk and Alexandra E. Petri New York Times

A train crash in the Catalonia area of Spain killed one person and injured 37 more on Tuesday night, according to regional authorities, days after Spain’s worst railway disaster since 2013. Train service on the regional rail system has been suspended until Wednesday morning.

Of the injured, five were in serious condition, according to the Catalonian Emergency Medical Services. In all, 17 people were taken to local hospitals, regional authorities said.

According to the Spanish newspaper El País, the person who was killed was an employee of the train company.

The crash happened when a retaining wall fell onto the tracks of the Rodalies Catalunya R4 line in Gelida, a town outside Barcelona. One person had to be rescued from the train, according to the Catalonian Fire Department.

All service on the train line has been suspended because of damage to infrastructure from a storm in the area, according to the Adif train authority. The region has had five consecutive days of rain, according to the Catalonian Meteorological Service.

The Central Airport and Public Transport Area, which is responsible for investigating railway accidents, is on the scene, according to the Catalonian Police. More than 70 firefighters were responding, according to the fire department.

Catalonia is a coastal, autonomous region in northeastern Spain that includes Barcelona and is bordered by France to the north. In 2017, the region tried to secede from Spain, setting off days of protests and escalating long-standing friction with the country’s central government.

Both the train and the collapsed wall have been stabilized and the train has been emptied, firefighters said. A support center has been opened for the relatives of those who were on the train, the local government said.

The acting president of Catalonia, Albert Dalmau Miranda, sent his condolences, on social media, to the man who was killed. In a separate incident, he said, another man died Tuesday morning after being swept away by floodwaters.

“We send all our warmth, support and companionship to those affected in these very difficult times,” Miranda wrote.

On Sunday evening, a high-speed collision between two trains in southern Spain killed at least 41 people and injured dozens more. As of Monday evening, at least 12 of the 41 people hospitalized remained in intensive care, the authorities said.

The cause of that crash remains under investigation.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.