Prep roundup: Madi Crowley score 27 points for Ridgeline girls; Noah Willard nets 20 points for West Valley

From staff reports

Roundup of Tuesday’s Greater Spokane League boys and girls basketball. All league games unless otherwise noted.

Girls GSL 4A/3A

Ridgeline 46, Lewis and Clark 39: Madi Crowley scored 27 points and the visiting Falcons (11-4, 3-1) defeated the Tigers (6-8, 2-2). Ruby Shaw led Lewis and Clark with 17 points.

Central Valley 60, Ferris 43: Olivia Patshkowski went 7 for 8 at the line with 12 rebounds and the Bears (9-6, 3-2) defeated the visiting Saxons (5-10, 1-3). Gracie Lamphere scored 13 points, Draeyelle Domebo added 11 on her return to the court for CV. Mateia Eschenbache had 20 points and seven rebounds for Ferris.

Mead 60, Cheney 26: Reese Frederick scored 11 points, Addison Wells-Morrison added nine and the visiting Panthers (12-2, 4-0) defeated the Blackhawks (3-12, 0-4).

University 53, Shadle Park 38: McKenzie Handran scored 16 points and the visiting Titans (11-4, 4-1) defeated the Highlanders (4-11, 0-4).

GSL 2A

Pullman 56, East Valley 11: River Sykes scored 16 points, Taylor Darling added 13 and the Greyhounds (9-6, 4-2) defeated the visiting Knights (3-11, 1-5).

Timberlake 69, North Central 30: Macy Murphey hit nine 3-pointers scoring 31 points and the Tigers (9-5) defeated the visiting Wolfpack (4-11) in a nonleague game. Arkayla Brown led North Central with 16 points.

Clarkston 65, West Valley 40: Joslyn McCormack-Marks scored 15 points and the Bantams (13-2, 5-1) defeated the visiting Eagles (8-4, 3-3). Cassie Brooks led West Valley with 15 points.

Deer Park 64, Rogers 10: Ashlan Bryant scored 26 points and the visiting Stags (13-1, 6-0) defeated the Pirates (2-10, 0-6).

Boys GSL 4A/3A

Central Valley 62, Ferris 59: Orland Axton had 18 points with 10 rebounds and the Bears (11-4, 4-1) defeated the visiting Saxons (4-10, 1-3). Cole Floyd led Ferris with 23 points and 10 rebounds.

Cheney 69, Mead 55: Kade Adderley scored 18 points, Juleon Horyst added 17 and the Blackhawks (9-6, 2-2) defeated the visiting Panthers (8-6, 1-3). Karson Maze led Mead with 13 points.

University 80, Shadle Park 53: Brady Bell and Sam Delegard scored 14 points apiece and the visiting Titans (10-5, 3-2) defeated the Highlanders (1-14, 0-4). Ja’Mir Johnson led Shadle Park with 24 points.

Lewis and Clark 70, Ridgeline 62: Angus Gehn scored 21 points, Calvin Killian added 18 and the Tigers (9-6, 3-1) defeated the visiting Falcons (5-10, 1-3). Caden Andreas led Ridgeline with 23 points.

GSL 2A

West Valley 53, Clarkston 52: Noah Willard scored 20 points and the visiting Eagles (9-4, 5-1) narrowly defeated the Bantams (4-8, 1-5). Kendry Gimlin led Clarkston with 21 points.

Rogers 60, Deer Park 62: Kaiden Wirth scored 23 points, Hands Warrick added 20 and the Pirates (7-4, 3-3) defeated the visiting Stags (3-10, 1-6). Cam Noel led Deer Park with 22 points.

Pullman 72, East Valley 48: Gavyn Dealy and Brandon Brown scored 16 points apiece and the Greyhounds (12-3, 5-1) defeated the visiting Knights (2-12, 1-5). Logan Hansen led East Valley with 15 points.

North Central 81, Timberlake 52: The visiting Wolfpack (9-5) defeated the Tigers (3-8) in a nonleague game. Details were unavailable.