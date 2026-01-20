Savannah Guthrie and her ‘new voice’ make a stop at ‘Today’ after vocal surgery

By Alexandra Del Rosario Los Angeles Times

“Today” co-host Savannah Guthrie is on the mend after vocal surgery and has been keeping her “new voice” under wraps – mostly.

Guthrie returned briefly to the NBC morning show, calling in to Tuesday morning’s broadcast to share an update about her recovery with her “Today” crew and viewers. The news anchor, 54, has been absent from the “Today” desk since mid-December because of her vocal cord surgery.

The longtime “Today” personality and journalist began her cameo smiling and showing off her white board to her co-hosts Jenna Bush Hager, Carson Daly, Sheinelle Jones, Craig Melvin and Al Roker. Shortly after writing “love you,” Guthrie decided to do away with the whiteboard completely and began to talk.

“So I am still on vocal rest, but I’m allowed to talk for about five to 10 minutes every hour,” she told her co-hosts. “This is my new voice – or my old voice. But my new voice.”

“Sounds the same,” Roker observed, while other co-hosts also discussed Guthrie’s sound.

Guthrie explained that her recovery will be “slow” and that she needs to be cautious about how often she talks. She joked with Daly that the long weekend with her children tested just how much she can raise her voice post-surgery.