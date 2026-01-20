Several Seattle schools shelter in place due to reported ICE activity

By Kai Uyehara Seattle Times

“Unconfirmed community reports” of possible U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement activity led several Seattle public schools to shelter in place and keep students inside Tuesday, district officials said.

At least six schools in and around South Seattle and Beacon Hill were under shelter-in-place protocols at one point Tuesday, according to Seattle Public Schools: Aki Kurose Middle School, Cleveland STEM High School, Maple Elementary, Mercer International Middle School, Dearborn Park International and Beacon Hill International.

It wasn’t clear whether ICE officers were actually in the area, and the district didn’t provide details about the initial reports that spurred the shelter-in place decisions.

“During shelter‑in‑place, students continue their regular class schedules but remain inside the building,” a district statement read. “Seattle Public Schools Safety and Security staff have been present throughout the day and have not observed any ICE presence. Staff remain on alert as a precaution.”

The schools’ actions on Tuesday reflected heightened concerns around immigration enforcement in recent weeks, and the effect even unconfirmed reports of ICE presence are having on the daily lives of students.

The district said “a shelter‑in‑place is a standard safety practice often used when there is any reported law enforcement activity nearby.”

Aki Kurose lifted its shelter-in-place at noon and Cleveland lifted it after lunch, according to the district. The others were expected to lift it at their dismissal times Tuesday afternoon.

Aki Kurose registrar Katie Jolgren said the middle school was notified by Seattle Public Schools that ICE agents may be trying to draw out families who were warned of ICE activity and were coming to school to pick up their children.

Jolgren said external doors were locked, and students were required to stay inside and couldn’t go to the field or playground. They could only leave if a family member came to pick them up, but it was business as usual inside.

Concerned families had been calling the school, and some parents picked up their children early out of caution, Jolgren said.

All available security support staff were expected to be watching over pickup and drop-off locations, Jolgren said.

Doors were locked and students were staying on campus during lunch, Lam said. Staff was on watch around the campus and would manually open doors for students between periods. Students could leave if their parents decided to pick them up, Lam wrote.

Cleveland High School could not immediately be reached for further comment.

Maple Elementary School families were also sent a message that the school was under a shelter-in-place order by principal Daisy Barragan.

A “nearby private school reported suspicious vehicle activity in the neighborhood,” Barragan said in the message, adding that there is “no activity directly involving Maple.”

Barragan asked families not to come pick up their children from school early and assured that all students and staff are safe and operating as normal inside.

Maple Elementary School declined to comment.

SPS policy does not allow federal immigration authorities to access school buildings unless required by law, and says staff should not let authorities into buildings without consulting the district’s general counsel.