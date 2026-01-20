Spokane County CEO to take extended medical leave

Spokane County’s chief executive is expected to be out of office for the next few months on a medical leave.

On Tuesday, the Spokane County Commission named Finance and Administration Director Jeff McMorris as acting chief executive officer. McMorris will assume the role in CEO Scott Simmons’ stead starting Friday.

Simmons said he intends to return to the role, and McMorris was tapped to ensure the oversight and continuity of county operations, he said. He did not publicly disclose the reason for the leave.

McMorris, brother to former U.S. Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, joined the county in 2021 as its first community engagement and public policy adviser. He was promoted to his current role after his predecessor, Randy Bischoff, retired last year.

Prior to joining the county, McMorris worked for more than three years in President Donald Trump’s first administration as the northwest regional administrator for the Department of Housing and Urban Development, after spending nearly 13 years working for King County Councilwoman Kathy Lambert, a former Republican state legislator.