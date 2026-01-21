French native Charlotte Abraham stays the course with WSU women’s basketball

Guard Charlotte Abraham has blossomed in her second season with WSU. (Courtesy of WSU athletics)

By Greg Lee The Spokesman-Review

Washington State women’s basketball coach Kamie Ethridge will long remember her team’s 2024-25 season-ending loss to North Dakota State.

Not because of anything to do with the game itself, but for what transpired less than 24 hours later.

Six players put their names in the transfer portal, telling Ethridge the night after the season ended.

“A trail of people walking into my room deciding to transfer – all for a lot of different reasons,” Ethridge said.

Ethridge was grateful she didn’t see France native Charlotte Abraham among those in line to speak with her. Ethridge was concerned Abraham might leave since she was close friends to two French-speaking teammates who were leaving.

“I thought, ‘Oh no, they have her ear,’” Ethridge said. “(Charlotte) had asked some time during the middle of the night to talk with me the next morning. I was just sure she was going to transfer.”

Abraham had written a letter she wanted to share with Ethridge.

“She said, ‘I can’t say this. I have to read it,’ ” said Ethridge, still on pins and needles. “It took about 10 minutes to get to the point where she (said) ‘this is the place for me.’ I was about to have a heart attack the whole time. It was thoughtful and she needed to put it on paper.”

Ethridge was impressed with how self-aware Abraham was in her letter.

“She is not the type of person that is looking around going, ‘The reason I’m unhappy is because of you.’ Or, ‘The reason my game isn’t great is because of you.’ She completely and totally can look at the situation and (say), ‘I’m not good enough and I believe in what you guys do and what you guys are trying to get me to become. I know I’m getting better and these are my friends who are leaving, but I know I need to stay in this environment.’ It was really heartfelt.”

WSU’s win-loss record aside – the Cougs are 4-17 overall, 3-5 in West Coast Conference play – Abraham’s decision to stay in Pullman is paying off for her this season.

She has many areas to improve her game – and goes through stretches of inconsistency – but she’s making measurable strides.

The 6-foot guard started six games last season after arriving from Cambrai, France. She has started all 21 games this year, more than doubling her points and rebounds. She’s averaging 10.4 points, third on the team, and a team-high 6.7 rebounds.

She had a career-high 20 points and 11 rebounds, her first double-double, in a 98-92 loss to Santa Clara on Jan. 10.

“She had moments of brilliance with her shooting (last year),” Ethridge said. “She impressed us a lot in the nonconference and worked her way into the starting lineup. And then she lost some confidence (with an injury) and was just a typical freshman.”

Ethridge thought the game was too fast at times for Abraham last year. A year of maturity has made a big difference.

“All of a sudden they become sophomores and the game’s a little slower and they know what to expect and they know how to manage things a little better,” Ethridge said.

Something Ethridge hasn’t had to encourage is effort.

“She has an elite motor and goes to the boards recklessly and fearlessly,” Ethridge said. “And the fact she can shoot the ball and keep you in games. Those are the reasons to keep her on the floor for long minutes because they impact scoring and opportunities to score at the rim.”