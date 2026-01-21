No. 8 Gonzaga cruises to win against Pepperdine 84-60

By Theo Lawson The Spokesman-Review

With its top two offensive options unavailable for the second straight game, No. 8 Gonzaga had no trouble dispatching another West Coast Conference opponent, cruising to an 84-60 victory over Pepperdine for its 51st straight win against the Waves.

Gonzaga’s 51-game run against Pepperdine is the longest active streak in the country and second-longest streak in NCAA history, dating back to 2002. UCLA holds the all-time record, with 52 consecutive wins over Cal from 1961-85.

With leading scorer Graham Ike (right ankle soreness) sidelined for the second straight game and junior forward Braden Huff (left knee injury) unavailable, the Zags found offensive production from the guard and wing spots while cruising to their 13th straight win.

Freshman Davis Fogle paced Gonzaga with 17 points off the bench, Tyon Grant-Foster and Mario Saint-Supery both had 12, Adam Miller chipped in with 11 and walk-on Noah Haaland was the team’s fourth double-digit scorer with 10 points.

Saint-Supery also had five rebounds and five steals while sophomore center Ismaila Diagne grabbed a game-high 10 rebounds with two blocks in his second career start.

The Zags led wire to wire and by as many as 30 points in their ninth conference win, which kept GU atop the WCC standings.

Gonzaga finished 31 of 66 from the field and just 5 of 20 from the 3-point line but had a 56-26 advantage in bench points and 48-26 edge in paint points.

Gonzaga (20-1, 8-0) looks to keep another WCC winning streak going when it hosts San Francisco (13-8, 5-3) on Saturday at 5 p.m. (CBSSN). The Zags have won 33 consecutive games against the Dons and haven’t lost a home game to USF since 1989.