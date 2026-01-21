Prep roundup: Mead boys wrestling stays undefeated; Cheney girls move to 5-0

From staff reports

Roundup of Wednesday’s Greater Spokane League wrestling action.

Boys 4A/3A

Gonzaga Prep 61, Mt. Spokane 15: Brock Gustaveson (190), William Jackson (215) and Tyson Weichman (285) earned pins and the Bullpups (6-1) beat the Wildcats (3-3). Evan Liambila (15) and Leland Elkins (165) had pins for Mt. Spokane.

Mead 67, Ferris 9: Ethan Harvey (190), Kaysic Lundquist (138) and Andrew Agidius (120) won by pin and the Panthers (6-0) handled the Saxons (2-4). Willis Tomeo (126) and Paul Cassel (285) earned points for Ferris.

2A

West Valley 55, Clarkston 22: Logan Riley (285), Christian Geissinger (175) and Nick Gardner (150) were among eight with pins and the visiting Eagles (5-0) beat the Bantams (5-1). Micah Kanooth (106) and Garren Simpson (157) had pins for Clarkston.

Deer Park 71, North Central 12: The visiting Stags (4-1) handled the Wolfpack (0-3). Details were unavailable.

Girls

4A/3AMead 54, Ferris 12: Adele King (100), Briella Portrey (110) and Stevie Hornyak (190) earned pins and the Panthers (3-2) stopped the visiting Saxons (0-4). Kylie Doneen won by pin for Ferris.

Lewis and Clark 42, Shadle Park 35: Naomi Sauders (170), Adelina Berry (140) and Cavalera Garegnani earned pins and the visiting Tigers (1-2) topped the Highlanders (2-3). Tuesday Trullinger-Middlemas (235) won by pin for Shadle.

Cheney 58, University 24: Paige McGee (135), Skylar Buckner (155) and Kali Betanzos (190) were among six with pins and the Blackhawks (5-0) handled the visiting Titans (6-1). Maci Hoadley (115) and Helora Agrippa (170) had pins for U-Hi.

2A

Rogers 31, Pullman 30: Savannah Taylor (115), Addy Steppe (155), Jaelynn Luna (145) earned pins and the visiting Pirates (4-2) won via tiebreaker over the Greyhounds (1-1). Harmony Stolle (235) and Isabella Acosta (125) had pins for Pullman.

Clarkston 57, West Valley 22: Daniella Lucas (130), Tilly Morgan (170) and Aspen Hellickson (235) earned pins and the Bantams (3-0) beat the visiting Eagles (2-3). Sabryna Pasamonte (140) and Nylejah Holmes (145) had pins for West Valley.