10 under $10 for the weekend of Jan. 23-25

1 Indoor Plant Swap – Bring an indoor plant to share and pick up one left by another houseplant enthusiast. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday. Moran Prairie Library, 6004 S. Regal St. Admission: Free.

2 A Vietnamese Lunar New Year Celebration – Celebrate the Year of the Horse with Spokane Public Library and VASA at our first public Tết event featuring a ceremony, lion dance, traditional food, folk art and community activities. 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturday. Shadle Park Library, 2111 W. Wellesley Ave. Admission: Free.

3 Art by Keegan Baatz – Features works that combine photography, embroidery and slight collage tendencies to explore the intersections of infrastructure, memory and identity by Keegan Baatz. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Daily. Entropy, 101 N. Stevens St. Admission: Free.

4 Cozy Reads and Bakery Treats – Sample treats from local bakeries and get suggestions for books and/or movies that pair well with them. 2-3 p.m. Sunday. Spokane Valley Library, 22 N. Herald Road. Admission: Free.

5 “Blazing Saddles” – In order to ruin a Western town and steal their land, a corrupt politician appoints a black sheriff, who promptly becomes his most formidable adversary. Rated R. 1 hour, 33 minutes. 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Garland Theater, 924 W. Garland Ave. Admission: $5.

6 “The Iron Giant” – A young boy befriends a giant robot from outer space that a paranoid government agent wants to destroy. Rated PG. 1 hour, 26 minutes. 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Garland Theater, 924 W. Garland Ave. Admission: Free.

7 Zola’s Nightly Live Music! – Enjoy excellent shareables, beers, live music and most importantly cocktails in a one-of-a-kind setting. 21+. 5:30-6:30 p.m. Friday. Zola, 22 W. Main Ave. Admission: Free.

8 Choose to Lose: An Improvised Game Show – An improvised games how in which bad choices are rewarded, and the only way to win is to lose. 7:30-9 p.m. Friday. Blue Door Theater, 319 S. Cedar St. Admission: $9.

9 Dueling Pianos – Various Artists followed by the famous dueling pianos show. All tables and booths first come first serve. 21+. 9-10 p.m. Friday. Ridler Piano Bar, 718 W. Riverside Ave. Admission: Free.

10 Expedition: Improv Comedy – An exploration of improvised comedy where the players navigate through a series of game-based scenes fueled by audience suggestions. 7:30 p.m. Friday. Blue Door Theater, 319 S. Cedar St. Admission: $9.