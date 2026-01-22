Ask the doctors: using a semaglutide off-label to tread PAD

By Eve Glazier, M.D., and Elizabeth Ko, M.D. Andrews McMeel Syndication

Dear Doctors: I am a 74-year-old female and was diagnosed with popliteal artery stenosis in my left calf. When walking briskly, it is bothersome to painful. I stop, stretch and can continue, up to 4 miles most days. My internist has suggested I start taking Wegovy. Is this a known treatment?

Dear Reader: Let’s begin with defining your diagnosis. Popliteal artery stenosis is a form of peripheral artery disease, or PAD. This is a fairly common condition. The arteries in the legs, arms or pelvic area get narrower. This reduces blood flow to the area. (The medical term “stenosis” means narrowing.) Risk factors for PAD include high blood pressure, poor blood lipid profiles, diabetes, being overweight or obese and smoking. Family history of cardiovascular disease is also a factor, and older adults have higher risk of PAD.

The popliteal artery reaches from the lower thigh to the upper calf. It lies just beneath the two heads of the gastrocnemius, the large calf muscle, as it passes behind the knee. Popliteal artery stenosis restricts blood flow to this large muscle. The muscle doesn’t get enough oxygen or nutrients, which allows waste products to build up. This can lead to the pain and cramping that you describe. When you pause to rub your calf, you are giving the tissues in the calf time to recover from the lack of oxygen caused by the stenosis. This is why your symptoms improve after a break.

With the recommendation of using Wegovy, a semaglutide medication, your doctor is following new data on reducing cardiovascular risk. New research has found that these medications can improve the metabolic health factors that contribute to atherosclerosis, and thus PAD. A recent study looked at 792 people living with diabetes who also had peripheral artery disease. The participants who used a semaglutide medication reported a marked decrease in PAD symptoms. They were also able to walk for longer distances. A different study that followed 1,363 people with PAD over the course of almost four years had similar results.

While these results are encouraging, it is important to understand that this is an off-label use of semaglutide medication. While it has shown distinct benefits, it hasn’t been through rigorous testing for safety and efficacy for this specific use. Also, semaglutides are not right for everyone. People with a history of medullary thyroid cancer should not take them. They may not be right for people with some gastrointestinal conditions, such as severe gastroparesis. They can also cause side effects that are worth knowing about. Side effects can include nausea, diarrhea, headache, stomach pain and heartburn.

In making your decision, ask your doctor what research they are using for this recommendation. Ask about the guidelines for its use, and what to do if anything goes awry. You can also get a second opinion from a doctor with experience in PAD if you’re still not sure.

Send your questions to askthedoctors@mednet.ucla.edu.