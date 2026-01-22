Eastern Washington women breeze past Portland State

From staff reports

PORTLAND – Eastern Washington took control in the second quarter and had little trouble putting away one of the bottom teams in the Big Sky, breezing to an 81-63 win over Portland State on Thursday at Viking Pavilion.

The Eagles (10-9, 3-3 Big Sky) fashioned a comfortable lead with an 11-0 run in the second period and led big the rest of the way, sending the Vikings (5-13, 1-5) to their fifth straight loss.

EWU sophomore forward Kourtney Grossman recorded her 12th double-double of the season, extending her double-double streak to five games, with 16 points and 13 rebounds. Freshman guard Elyn Bowers had 21 points and senior guard Ella Gallatin chipped in 16 as the Eagles shot 32 of 73 (43.8%) from the field and 5 of 21 (23.8%) on 3s.

The Eagles dominated in the paint, outrebounding Portland State 58-27, including a 23-7 edge on the offensive glass.