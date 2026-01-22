Jerrod Niemann will bring ‘One More Drinkin’ Song’ to Spokane Tribe Casino

From staff reports

Singer-songwriter Jerrod Niemann is bringing his list of country hits to Spokane.

Niemann and his pen have been a staple of Nashville since the early 2000s, whether it be his own music or when writing for other artists.

Niemann broke into the mainstream with his 2010 album “Judge Jerrod and the Hung Jury,” which topped the country charts. He is also known for songs like the platinum-certified singles “Lover, Lover” and “Drink to That All Night,” along with other tracks like “What Do You Want” and “One More Drinkin’ Song.”

Niemann has also written songs for multiple artists like Garth Brooks, Blake Shelton, Lee Brice, Jamey Johnson, Colbie Caillat, and more.

Niemann will be performing at the Spokane Tribe Casino on Saturday. Tickets starting at $27.61 can be purchased through AXS.