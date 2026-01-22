Lay your weary head to rest: Kansas will rock out at Spokane Tribe Casino

From staff reports

Legendary rock band Kansas will be bringing their slew of iconic classic rock hits to Spokane Tribe Resort and Casino.

Since forming in Topeka, Kansas, in 1973, the band has sold over 30 million copies of their 16 studio albums, alongside multiple live and compilation records. These albums include the multi-platinum “Leftoverture,” “Point of Know Return” and “The Best of Kansas.”

Standout hits from the band include “Carry on Wayward Son,” “Dust in the Wind,” “Point of Know Return,” “What’s on My Mind,” and many more.

Kansas will perform at the Spokane Tribe Resort and Casino at 8 p.m. Friday. Tickets starting at $107.62 can be purchased through AXS.