The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review
Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Current Temperature
31°F
Current Conditions
Overcast clouds
View complete weather report

Color Scheme

Subscribe now

Lay your weary head to rest: Kansas will rock out at Spokane Tribe Casino

Ronnie Platt of the band Kansas performs at the Ryman Auditorium on Aug. 19, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. Kansas will play the Spokane Tribe Casino on Friday. (Getty Images)
From staff reports

Legendary rock band Kansas will be bringing their slew of iconic classic rock hits to Spokane Tribe Resort and Casino.

Since forming in Topeka, Kansas, in 1973, the band has sold over 30 million copies of their 16 studio albums, alongside multiple live and compilation records. These albums include the multi-platinum “Leftoverture,” “Point of Know Return” and “The Best of Kansas.”

Standout hits from the band include “Carry on Wayward Son,” “Dust in the Wind,” “Point of Know Return,” “What’s on My Mind,” and many more.

Kansas will perform at the Spokane Tribe Resort and Casino at 8 p.m. Friday. Tickets starting at $107.62 can be purchased through AXS.