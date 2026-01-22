Letters for Thursday, Jan. 22

This column reflects the opinion of the writer. Learn about the differences between a news story and an opinion column.

Praise for our youth

Last week the students of our local high schools decided to stage a walkout to protest the presence of ICE in our community. The word pride can have many meanings but on that day it was for the power these students showed in the support of democracy.

We as adults must now take that torch and in November get out and vote for change in our local representative in Congress. Our democracy is wounded and if we don’t stand up as these brave students did then we are to blame.

So let us come together as a community and first of all thank these wonderful students in giving us pride in their actions. We owe it to their future to get out and vote.

Mike Hively

Deer Park

So called editorial favoritism

There’s lots of conjecture over The Spokesman-Review selectively publishing ‘pro/con’ letters relating to Mike Baumgartner, Washington’s 5th Congressional District representative. Letters focusing on his achievements or failures are likely to be judged more objectively if the writer provides specific references. Details make a huge impact. For example, two letters were published on Jan. 14, but only one writer convinced me they knew what was really going on in the world.

Now focus on cause/effect. In one of his weekly email updates Baumgartner said he voted for the One Big Bill, reciting his party’s canned response on its so-called benefits. Nowhere were references to the perilous impact it would have on constituents in keeping health care affordable. It’s January 2026, and over 15 million people were forced to pay extraordinary increases or simply go without coverage. How many lives in the 5th District could be irreparably ruined? He knows the number but apparently doesn’t care. The party line rules.

There are several Democrats running for the 5th District seat but only one viable candidate. Carmela Conway. Let’s ask the others to shift their support to her based on her strong showing in 2024. We cannot let Baumgartner side-step his responsibility for putting many of his constituents in what can be a life-or-death position. That cancels all his listed accomplishments, and he needs to be reminded of that daily. Keep the pressure on!

Randall Ulberg

Spokane

The facts about the Lower Snake River’s health

The recent letter “Year of the Fire Horse” (Jan. 15) inaccurately describes the Lower Snake River as “very sick,” attributing the health of the river to warming water that leads to toxic algal blooms.

Warm water is a challenge, but it’s not unique to the Lower Snake River. Warming water impacts the majority of the Columbia Basin and is attributed to an extreme spectrum of air temperatures and tributary flows caused by climate change (a human-driven issue). Attaching this issue entirely to dams wouldn’t just be incorrect, it overlooks the root cause of warming water temperatures across the Northwest.

The Lower Snake River isn’t left to just fend for itself. Federal and state agencies actively manage it with seasonal spill, flow adjustments, and temperature controls.

A peer-reviewed study by Pacific Northwest Laboratory found that the Lower Snake’s reservoirs can help moderate extreme summer heat. Other rivers, like Idaho’s Salmon River, often run even warmer in the summer, even at a higher elevation. As for toxic algal blooms, the blooms do not present a chronic problem in the Lower Snake.

Calling the river “very sick” might grab attention, but the numbers and facts simply don’t support the claim. The Lower Snake is a carefully managed system that supports fish passage, navigation, irrigation, and recreation.

If we want real solutions, let’s start with facts – not fear.

Sarah LaBrasca

Lakewood, Washington