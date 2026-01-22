‘One Night in Memphis’ brings audiences back to rock ‘n’ roll sounds of Sun Records

From staff reports

For one night, the Coeur d’Alene Casino will transform into Memphis and the classic sounds of the 1950s.

Seven decades ago, Memphis’ Sun Records brought a fresh, now iconic sound. Rockabilly, country, gospel and a specific area of rock were pushed to the mainstream by artists like Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis and Carl Perkins, to massive acclaim.

The “One Night in Memphis” show will provide over 90 minutes of this legendary sound live and backed by a true rockabilly band. Hits include “Blue Suede Shoes,” “Folsom Prison Blues,” “Great Balls of Fire,” “Whole lotta Shaking Going On,” “Shake, Rattle and Roll,” “Don’t Be Cruel,” “Hound Dog” and more.

“One Night in Memphis” will be at the Coeur d’Alene Casino next Thursday. Tickets starting at $27.50 can be purchased through the venue website.