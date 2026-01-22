Prep roundup: Mead boys and Cheney girls wrestling remain undefeated

From staff reports

Roundup of Thursday’s Greater Spokane League basketball and wrestling action.

Wrestling

Boys 4A/3A

Mead 67, Lewis and Clark 8: Sam Beerbomb (106), Andrew Agidius (120), Trezdon Howell (150), Logan Ullah (215) and Ciaus Kimpel (235) earned pins and the visiting Panthers (6-0) topped the Tigers (0-6).

Central Valley 50, Ferris 24: Owen Bendele (113), Ashton Campbell (120), Bradley Reynolds (144), Braxton Beard (150) and Eli Yackel (175) earned pins and the visiting Bears (5-1) stopped the Saxons (2-4). Willis Tomeo (126), Taylor Mauss (138) and Paul Cassel (235) won by pin for Ferris.

Cheney 66, Shadle Park 12: Isaiah McCorkle (120), Patyon Dratch (138), Ethan Guske (150), Kaden Rasmussen (157), Stevie Rasmussen (175), Hunter Ghering (190), Wyatt Wells (215) and Macade Munro (285) earned pins and the visiting Blackhawks (3-6) defeated the Highlanders (3-6). Lincoln Kuttner (144) and Blake Doolittle (165) won by pin for Shadle.

Ridgeline 40, Mt. Spokane 31: Pace Greenup (157), Judah Eck (165), Jeshua Jolley (175) and Lance Hilton (190) earned pins and the Falcons (3-4) stopped the Wildcats (3-4). Maddox Taft (113), Grayson Slatter (132) and Brendan Hughes (285) won pins for Mt. Spokane.

Girls 4A/3A

Lewis and Clark 57, Mead 23: Audrey Staben (110), Cavalera Garegnani (130), Adelina Berry (140) and Naomi Sauders (190) earned pins and the Tigers (3-1) stopped the visiting Panthers (3-4). Adele King (100) and Kaylee Ackerman (135) had pins for Mead.

Ferris 35, Central Valley 18: Kylie Doneen (130) won by pin and the Saxons (1-3) defeated the visiting Bears (1-2). Alexa Munn (100) won by pin for CV.

Cheney 69, Shadle Park 6: Kaitlynn Moore (125), Jalisca Holmgren (130), Sadie Rockhold (140), Skylar Buckner (145), Taygen Turner (155), Kali Betanzos (170), Alexis Rabaglia (190) and Gigi Ajenifuja (235) all earned pins and the visiting Blackhawks (6-0) topped the Highlanders (1-5). Aries Flores (110) won by pin for Shadle.

Basketball

Girls

Mead 53, University 47: Ellie Thornton scored 14 points, Addison Wells-Morrison added 12 and the visiting Panthers (13-2, 5-0) defeated the Titans (11-5, 4-2). McKenzie Handran led U-Hi with 17 points.

Boys

University 73, Mead 62: Sam Delegard scored 20 points, Brady Bell added 19 and the Titans (11-5, 4-2) defeated the visiting Panthers (8-7, 1-4). Karson Maze led Mead with 28 points.