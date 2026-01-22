Soothing stitches: Women make fidget quilts for people in memory care facilities

Spokane’s Fidget Project member Carol Becker shows off her elephant fidget quilt she made for her Uncle Melvin, as Elaine Hemingway works on her quilt at left. (Dan Pelle/For The Spokesman-Review)

By Cindy Hval For The Spokesman-Review

In this series, we celebrate special interest groups. Whether you get together to play tennis, board games, take long walks, eat lunch, create art, connect with your neighbors or gather with friends, nothing is too small to celebrate. Please share your story with us by emailing Cindy Hval at dchval@juno.com or call Kimberly Lusk at (509) 459-5457.

Bins filled with neckties, stuffed animals, zippers, buttons, beads, and assorted shiny things overflowed at Valerie Fawcett’s home last week.

Irons steamed, sewing machines whirred, and women chatted.

Every Wednesday and Thursday until Feb. 26, members of Spokane Fidget Project gather to make lap-sized fidget quilts for residents of area memory care facilities.

“My sister’s been making these for several years,” Fawcett said. “Last year, I was at Rockwood (retirement community), and I saw a man with a fidget quilt. I said, ‘We have to do this in Spokane!’ ”

So, she launched the Spokane Fidget Project.

A fidget quilt (or sensory activity blanket) is a small blanket covered with various textures, ribbons, buttons, zippers, and other objects to keep hands busy. They provide tactile stimulation and calm restless fingers for people with anxiety due to dementia or autism.

“Last year, 20 ladies made 150, and this year we hope to make 200,” Fawcett said. “It takes about a day to finish one.”

Using fabric and supplies donated by her sister and foraged from area thrift shops, the women gather and set their imaginations free.

Bunny Webster tucked a small stuffed animal into a pocket that will be stitched to a lap quilt.

“It’s whatever strikes your fancy from fabric to bling,” she said.

Fawcett nodded, adding, “No two are alike.”

All items are securely attached to the blanket to prevent choking hazards or loss. Plushies or dolls are often tucked into fabric pockets. They can be removed, but are tethered to the quilt by ribbon.

The fidget quilts are often backed with Minky fabric. The soft plush material has a furlike feel and comes in a variety of textures.

Often, the crafters start with a color theme. A black and white fidget quilt featured a tiny plush elephant, a swatch of white fur, a beaded keychain with shiny keys, and a fabric envelope holding a packet of tissues.

Carol Becker introduced the tissue envelopes to the group.

“I saw them on Pinterest,” she said.

In addition to the lap blankets, the group makes cozy muffs to warm chilly hands. They’re also lined with Minky and have items sewn on top.

One yellow muff included a sparkly gold glove, a buckle, a fabric flower, and a stretch of black lace.

Fidgeting with buttons and beads or stroking silky neckties or squares of textured fabric offer soothing distractions for the anxiety that often accompanies Alzheimer’s and dementia.

“I’m a mental health care nurse,” said Patty Hahn. “I understand the need to help patients calm down.”

Likewise, Joann Langford, a caregiver, has seen the soothing benefits of fidget quilts.

“When people with memory issues have something to do with their hands, you can engage them by refocusing their attention,” she said.

After coordinating with staff at area retirement homes that offer memory care, Fidget Project members deliver the handmade gifts.

“Last year, I gave one with a Beanie Baby on it to a woman, and she started kissing the Beanie Baby,” Fawcett said. “A friend made one for her nonverbal mother. When she gave it to her, her mother said, ‘Why, this is so nice!’ She hadn’t been speaking at all.”

For several of the women, the fidget quilts have personal meaning.

“I’ve lost friends to dementia,” Elaine Hemingway explained.

Fawcett gladly welcomes more help. She prepares starter kits in advance that only require sewing, so if people can’t attend the twice-weekly craft days, they can take them home to finish.

More hands making fidget quilts means more to give away.

“The need is great everywhere,” said Fawcett. “Our goal is to provide comfort to those in memory care facilities.”

Spokane Fidget Project meets Wednesdays and Thursdays through February 26. For more information, call Valerie Fawcett at (509) 869-8088 or email her at valeriefawcett@hotmail.com.