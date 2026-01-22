Spokane Chiefs name Will McIsaac team captain for remainder of 2025-26 season

Spokane Chiefs defenseman Will McIsaac stands up Moose Jaw forward Riley Thorpe on Jan. 17, 2026 at the Arena. McIsaac was named team captain on Thursday, Jan. 22, 2026. (Larry Brunt)

From wire reports

The Spokane Chiefs named defenseman Will McIsaac team captain for the remainder of the 2025-26 season, the organization announced on Thursday.

McIsaac becomes the 38th captain in franchise history and takes over for Berkly Catton, who has remained up with the NHL’s Seattle Kraken this season.

“At the beginning of the year we were unsure what our team would look like, but now that our team is set for the rest of the season we felt it was important to add a captain to our leadership group,” Chiefs coach Brad Lauer said. “We feel that Will embodies all the right qualities and is the perfect fit to lead this group through the rest of the season.”

McIsaac was drafted by the Chiefs 28th overall in the 2021 WHL Prospects Draft and made his Western Hockey League debut on Jan. 15, 2022 against the Kamloops Blazers. Since then, he has suited up for 245 career WHL games, logging 95 points and a plus-54 rating. McIsaac is currently second among Spokane defensemen this season with four goals and 16 assists for 20 points in 41 games.

McIsaac was selected 145th overall by the St. Louis Blues in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft. The Vancouver native was the first defenseman taken out of Spokane since Graham Sward was drafted in the fifth round by Nashville in 2022 and became the 27th Spokane blueliner ever selected in the NHL Draft. McIsaac is just the second Chiefs player selected by the Blues, following Maxim Bets in the 1993 draft.

In addition, the Chiefs have added forwards Chase Harrington and Logan Wormald to the leadership group as assistant captains.

The Chiefs’ full leadership group now includes:

• D Will McIsaac - Captain

• F Owen Martin - Assistant Captain (full-time)

• D Nathan Mayes - Assistant Captain (home)

• F Chase Harrington - Assistant Captain (home)

• F Sam Oremba - Assistant Captain (road)

• F Logan Wormald - Assistant Captain (road)