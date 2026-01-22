U.S. airlines offer to waive fees ahead of big winter storm

By Siddharth Philip Washington post

U.S. airlines are already announcing backup plans for passengers ahead of an expected winter storm this weekend that could be the biggest of the season and cause massive disruptions to air traffic nationwide.

Delta Air Lines is offering rebooking for flights to and from 41 airports across the South and Southeast, including its main hub in Atlanta as well as Dallas, Austin, Houston, Charleston and Memphis. Passengers will be allowed to make new plans without paying a fare difference until Wednesday, the airline said on its website.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. will waive change fees and fare differences for flights impacted from 61 airports, including East Coast cities such as Boston, Newark and New York’s La Guardia.

A smaller storm in late December led to the cancellation of hundreds of flights at New York’s major airports.

American Airlines has a travel alert for 34 airports in the South and Southwest, from Virginia to New Mexico, and said it will waive change fees on travel from Friday to Sunday as long as passengers do not change their origin or destination.

Low-cost carrier Spirit Airlines Inc. has similar rebooking options on its website. Southwest Airlines Co. and JetBlue Airways Corp. also said they would waive fees for affected travelers.

The National Weather Service has a winter storm watch from eastern Arizona to the mid-Atlantic states and extreme cold warnings and advisories extending as far south as Texas.

New York City and other places in the Northeast may get as much as 10 inches of snow on Sunday, according to the U.S. Weather Prediction Center.