Washington State women stumble to rough loss at Pacific

From staff reports

STOCKTON, Calif. – Washington State suffered one of its worst losses in a season that’s not been short on ugly defeats, falling 65-53 to West Coast Conference also-ran Pacific on Thursday night at Alex G. Spanos Center.

The Cougars (4-18, 3-6 WCC) trailed by one point at the half, then surrendered 15 straight points to Pacific (8-11, 3-5) to open the third quarter. WSU didn’t score in the first six minutes of the second half as the Tigers built an insurmountable 41-25 lead. Pacific snapped a five-game skid.

WSU shot 30% from the field – its third-worst shooting percentage in a game this season – and hit just 4 of 20 from 3-point range. Guards Charlotte Abraham and Eleonora Villa scored 12 and 11 points, respectively.

Pacific shot 42.9% from the field and 9 of 19 on 3s.