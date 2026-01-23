NCAA approves proposal to allow teams to wear sponsorship logo patches

By Ralph D. Russo The Athletic

The NCAA Division I Cabinet on Friday approved a proposal to allow teams to place corporate sponsorship logo patches on game jerseys, equipment and apparel during regular-season competition, opening up another potential revenue stream for schools.

Teams can begin displaying up to two logo patches, no more than 4 square inches each, on uniforms starting Aug. 1, and one patch on equipment. An additional logo patch will be permitted during conference championships.

The move comes amid the transition that allows Division I schools to make direct payments to athletes through a new revenue-sharing system. As a condition of a $2.8 billion antitrust lawsuit settlement, schools are permitted to spend up to $20.5 million on athlete payments this year.

“College sports are in an exciting new era of increased financial benefits for student-athletes, and the Cabinet’s vote today reflects the ongoing commitment of Division I members to drive additional revenues and fully fund those benefits,” said Josh Whitman, Illinois athletic director and chairman of the cabinet.

“This also continues the NCAA’s efforts to expand flexibility in areas of NCAA rules, thereby allowing schools and conferences to set standards that reflect their values and serve their unique needs. This important policy change is another step forward in advancing that philosophy and providing members with increased flexibility.”

Exactly where the logo patches can be placed on uniforms and equipment will be determined on a sport-by-sport basis by the respective playing rules subcommittees, oversight committees and sport committees.

For now, the corporate sponsorship patches will not be permitted in NCAA championship events, such as the March Madness basketball tournaments.

The NCAA will also further explore allowing teams to wear commercial logo patches during NCAA championship events, in collaboration with NCAA corporate and media partners.

This article originally appeared in The Athletic.