Makenzie Fager scores 33 points for Shadle Park girls; Caden Andreas delivers for Ridgeline boys | Prep roundup

From staff reports

Roundup of Friday’s Greater Spokane League boys and girls basketball. All league games unless otherwise noted.

Girls GSL 4A/3A

Shadle Park 46, Mt. Spokane 39: Makenzie Fager hit five 3-pointers, scoring 33 total points and the visiting Highlanders (5-11, 1-4) defeated the Wildcats (3-13, 0-5). Eleanor Romaniuk led Mt. Spokane with 17 points.

Lewis and Clark 67, Cheney 37: Rhiannon Kilgore and Lindsey Zimmerman scored 14 points apiece and the visiting Tigers (7-8, 3-2) defeated the Blackhawks (3-13, 0-5). Jillian Hoover led Cheney with nine points.

Ridgeline 65, Ferris 45: Grace Sheridan was perfect at the line scoring a total of 19 points, Madilyn Crowley added 17 and the Falcons (12-4, 4-1) defeated the visiting Saxons (5-11, 1-4). Mateia Eschenbacher led Ferris with 16 points and five rebounds.

GSL 2A

North Central 37, East Valley 32: Arkayla Brown scored 15 points and the visiting Wolfpack (5-11, 3-4) defeated the Knights (3-12, 1-6). Italia Salina led East Valley with 16 points.

West Valley 62, Rogers 29: Twelve Eagles (9-4, 4-3) players contributed to the total score led by Cassie Brooks with 13 points and West Valley defeated the visiting Pirates (2-11, 0-7). Saige Stuart hit six 3-pointers and scored 23 points for Rogers.

Clarkston 64, Pullman 41: The visiting Bantams (14-2, 6-1) defeated the Greyhounds (9-7, 4-3). Details were unavailable.

Boys GSL 4A/3A

Lewis and Clark 60, Cheney 45: Calvin Killian scored 14 points, Angus Gehn added 12 and the visiting Tigers (10-6, 4-1) defeated the Blackhawks (9-7, 2-3).

Ridgeline 51, Ferris 46: Caden Andreas went 6 out of 7 at the line scoring 19 points and the Falcons (6-10, 2-3) defeated the visiting Saxons (4-11, 1-4). Cole Floyd led Ferris with 16 points.

Mt. Spokane 59, Shadle Park 32: Jace Reijonen had 11 points and the Wildcats (10-6, 3-2) defeated the visiting Highlanders (1-15, 0-5). Christian Groth led Shadle with 12 points.

GSL 2A

North Central 73, East Valley 57: Isaac Williams scored 23 points and the visiting Wolfpack (11-5, 6-1) defeated the Knights (2-13, 1-6). Logan Hansen led East Valley with 17 points, Wallace Frates added 16.

West Valley 70, Rogers 60: Nate Zettle scored 23 points, Noah Willard added 13 and the Eagles (10-4, 6-1) defeated the visiting Pirates (7-5, 3-4). Hands Warrick led Rogers with 24 points.

Colville 70, Deer Park 44: Brock Benson scored 20 points and the visiting Crimson Hawks (6-9) defeated the Stags (3-10) In a nonleague game. Chase Bates led Deer Park with 12 points.

Pullman 55, Clarkston 50: Ryan Ha scored 13 points and the Greyhounds (13-3, 6-1) defeated the visiting Bantams (4-9, 1-6). Dray Torpey and Kendry Gimlin scored 17 apiece for Clarkston.