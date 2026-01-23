REAL ID requirements start May 7. What you need to know

By Laura Isaza Seattle Times

Starting May 7, your standard state ID card or driver’s license will no longer get you through airport security checkpoints. On that day, the federal Real ID requirement goes into effect, which means you will need a Real ID-compliant state driver’s license or ID card (or another form of ID accepted by TSA, such as a passport) to get through the checkpoints and fly within the U.S.

With the Real ID requirement fast approaching, Washington State Department of Licensing offices have been busy as Washingtonians seek to secure enhanced driver’s licenses and enhanced ID cards that meet the new federal standards. In fact, the department said the number of applications for enhanced driver’s licenses in January this year was nearly triple that of January 2024. At Queen Anne’s Department of Licensing office, which opens at 8:30 or 9:30 a.m., depending on the day, officials have recently seen lines out the door for walk-in appointments as early as 8 a.m.

Meanwhile, to get word out about the upcoming deadline, the Department of Licensing has crafted videos and signs encouraging people to prepare for the Real ID requirement. Seattle-Tacoma International Airport spokesperson Perry Cooper said the signs will be placed throughout the airport and the videos will play on screens near security checkpoints.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_VEqCEkIVNs

As the Real ID deadline approaches, here’s what you need to know.

What is the Real ID Act?

The Real ID Act was a law passed by Congress in 2005, following the 9/11 Commission’s recommendation for the federal government to set a national standard for issuing IDs and driver’s licenses. “Real ID is intended to improve the reliability and accuracy of driver’s licenses and identification cards while inhibiting the ability of terrorists and others to evade detection by using fraudulent identification,” according to the Transportation Security Administration.

The requirement for Real ID was slated to take effect years ago, but the deadline got pushed back multiple times.

What are Real ID-compliant forms of identification?

As of May 7, adults 18 and older flying by plane domestically will need one of the following Real ID-compliant forms of identification:

A Real ID-compliant state driver’s license or ID card.

U.S. passport.

U.S. passport card.

Foreign passport.

Border crossing card.

A permanent resident card (aka green card).

U.S. Department of Defense ID.

Federally recognized, tribal-issued photo ID.

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services employment authorization card (I-766).

Other forms of identification accepted by the TSA.

One of those Real ID-compliant forms of identification will also be required to access certain federal facilities such as military facilities or nuclear power plants.

What’s the difference between a Real ID and an enhanced driver’s license or ID?

The federal standards to obtain a Real ID-compliant driver’s license or ID card include showing proof of identity, proof of residency and proof of lawful status.

Washington state’s Real ID-compliant enhanced driver’s licenses and ID cards go one step further than the federal standards by requiring proof of citizenship. It’s one of five states that issue enhanced driver’s licenses and IDs.

In Washington, those who are not citizens are not eligible for enhanced licenses and IDs and will have to rely on a different form of ID approved by TSA (such as a permanent resident card) to meet federal Real ID requirements for domestic air travel.

A benefit to holders of enhanced licenses and IDs is it allows them to cross into Canada and Mexico by land or sea, something you cannot do with a Real ID, said DOL spokesperson Thomas Charlson. (For any international travel by air, you will still need a passport).

Aesthetically, Washington’s enhanced licenses and IDs do not come with the star found on most Real IDs from other states; instead, they say “Enhanced Driver License” or “Enhanced Identification Card,” and have an American flag marking.

Washington will continue issuing standard IDs and driver’s licenses (which do not require proof of residency or lawful status, only proof of identity). “You can still use a standard license to drive or board a train as well as (to access) most state services like a courthouse or social security office,” said Charlson. But standard IDs and driver’s licenses are not Real ID-compliant.

What’s the process for getting an enhanced driver’s license or ID?

“The three things you need to make sure you have is proof of identity, proof of U.S. citizenship and proof of Washington residency,” said Charlson.

Several types of documents qualify for each of those requirements, and you can use the DOL’s enhanced document checklist to prepare for your appointment.

You will have to show these documents at your appointment; once approved, you will pay a fee. For enhanced driver’s licenses, the fee ranges from $7 to $116; the amount depends on whether you are getting your first license or upgrading your standard license – if you are upgrading, it’s $7 per year remaining until your license expires. For an enhanced ID, the cost is $96.

If you already have an enhanced ID or driver’s license and are looking to renew it, you do not have to renew it in person; you can also do so online or by mail.

What if I cannot get an enhanced license or ID by May 7?

Appointments across Washington’s licensing offices are filling up.

Washington’s DOL offices with the most daily appointments – 170 available daily between the Lynnwood, Federal Way and West Seattle offices – are either booked solid or do not have any more available appointments until late April or early May.

“If you can’t find one, it’s perfectly fine to walk in,” said Charlson. “Just make sure you arrive early.”

But if you cannot get an enhanced driver’s license or ID by May 7, keep in mind that that list of other Real ID-compliant forms of identification will work just as well for getting you through TSA.