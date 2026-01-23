What legal protections do immigrants have in WA? Your guide to rights, resources

By Karlee Van De Venter Rosemary Montalvo Tacoma News Tribune</p><p>

Washington state has some of the best protections for immigrants for all statuses in the nation.

“Washington is a welcoming community that values immigrants’ and refugees’ contributions to our economy and our cultural fabric,” Washington Gov. Bob Ferguson said in a September news release. “While the federal government engages in cruel attacks on immigrant communities, we are taking action to protect the rights and interests of all Washingtonians.”

It’s important to know your rights and the resources available to you, especially when encountering agents with the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The Washington Immigrant Solidarity Network, the state’s largest immigrant-led coalition, is prepared for “increased activity,” although hotline manager Nedra Rivera previously told McClatchy Media that mass reports of ICE activity are nothing new.

“It’s not the first time undocumented immigrants are attacked and put up as scapegoats or had their contributions diminished or threats of mass deportation,” River said. “Honestly, throughout the Biden administration, detention and deportations continued to happen.”

Rivera said it’s more important than ever for people to stay informed, emphasizing the importance of creating a family plan or a plan with employees if necessary.

What protections do immigrants have in Washington?

When preparing for the possibility of a second term for President Donald Trump, leaders in Washington state put protections in place to curb some of the actions outlined in Project 2025.

This advance preparation was conducted by the Office of the Washington State Attorney General before Trump’s previous term as well.

Washington led the multi-state response to Trump’s attempt to end birthright citizenship, among other legal actions.

Leaders in the Evergreen State are continuing to work to protect the rights and lives of all Washingtonians, including those of various immigration statuses.

Washington also has legislation in place protecting its migrant populations.

The Keep Washington Working Act of 2019 outlines the rights of working immigrants, and prohibits state and local law enforcement from assisting federal immigration enforcement without a judicial warrant.

The Courts Open to All Act of 2020 prohibits civil arrests in and around courthouses to ensure equal access to justice.

What legal rights are guaranteed for immigrants?

Regardless of their immigration status, all people in the United States have guaranteed basic rights under the law. This includes the right to remain silent when asked for your name and status.

You “do not have to discuss your immigration or citizenship status with police, immigration agents or other officials,” the American Civil Liberties Union explained. “Anything you tell an officer can later be used against you in immigration court.”

If an immigration officer asks for your papers, you are required to provide them.

However, you don’t have to respond to general questioning from law enforcement, the ACLU said. Anyone can ask for a lawyer ahead of questioning.

The court appoints lawyers for arrests, but not for ICE detention

If you are detained, you still have the right to consult with a lawyer, and you can ask for a list of affordable options if needed, according to the ACLU.

You do not have to answer questions, make decisions or sign anything before a lawyer is present.

You also have the right to deny searches, regardless of your legal status, the ACLU said.

Law enforcement officers do not have the authority to conduct searches without either personal consent, probable cause or specific warrants.

How should I respond to ICE at my home?

If immigration agents come to your house, do not open the door or let them in, the Washington Immigrant Solidarity Network says.

Immigration agents can only enter your home with a valid court order.

ICE agents do not have the ability to enter a home without your consent if they only have a warrant of removal or deportation, or Form I-205, according to the ACLU.

If immigration agents arrive, ask what they are there for, and to see a badge or identification through the peephole or a window. Then ask if they have a warrant signed by a judge. Have the agents slide the order under your door, or hold it up to a window.

“Fear should not paralyze. Knowing what to do can make the difference between staying in the country or experiencing quick deportation,” stated immigration attorney Héctor Quiroga, CEO of Quiroga Law Office, PLLC. “If someone confronts ICE agents, they should ask if they have a warrant. If they don’t have it, they are not obliged to let them in.”

Carry a Red Card from the Immigrant Legal Resource Center, and hand it to law enforcement when confronted. These cards help assert individual rights.

What else should I do if ICE shows up?

According to Amnesty International, these are seven key things to know in order to stay safe: Do not open the door for ICE. Remain silent. Do not sign anything. Do not fall for tricks. Don’t carry foreign IDs. Carry important immigration documents. Shout your right to seek asylum.

If arrested, immigrants legally cannot be immediately deported. Everyone retains the right to appear before an immigration judge, and you may be able to request immigration relief.

Can I record ICE activity?

In Washington state, you have the right to record activity and interactions with immigration and law enforcement officers, as long as you do not impede them from doing their job

Rivera encourages anyone who sees an ICE raid in progress to call the Deportation Defense Hotline at 1-844-724-3737.

The hotline, which is run by Washington Immigrant Solidarity Network, takes reports from around the state about suspected ICE activity, then deploys rapid response teams to evaluate the situation.

What if ICE shows up at my workplace?

The National Immigration Law Center created a guide in collaboration with the National Employment Law Project to help employers prepare for immigration agents coming into their workplace.

According to the guide, employers should first check to see if the ICE agents present have a judicial warrant or an administrative warrant, since they provide different rights.

Administrative warrants that are not from a court will say “Department of Homeland Security” on Forms I-200 or I-205.

If the ICE agents fail to provide a judicial warrant, they are not allowed to enter any private areas without the employer’s permission.

If ICE agents provide proof of an administrative warrant with a specific name, the employer does not need to provide them any information about any employee or take them to specific employees.

Instead, the National Immigration Law Center says employers should do the following: Instruct their employees to remain calm and not run Watch to make sure ICE agents are complying with the warrant Video or record what ICE agents do in the workplace Write and record how many ICE agents were present, how they were dressed, whether they were armed, if they mistreated anyone, if they made you believe you couldn’t leave and where they take your employee if they detain anyone Notify the employees’ union

What resources are available to immigrants in Washington?

Washington residents have access to several resources aimed at supporting the immigrant community.

You can find a full list of services the Washington Immigrant Solidarity Network offers online.

The Northwest Immigrant Rights Project is aimed at providing legal resources, community education and systemic advocacy to the migrant community.

The Washington State Department of Commerce’s Legal Aid for Immigrants program funds organizations providing legal resources for low-income immigrants with cases in immigration courts.

In January 2025, Ferguson launched the Family Separation Rapid Response Team, which works to improve practices keeping families together and share resources with families at risk of separation due to immigration status.

Ferguson expanded this team with a September executive order creating the Immigration Sub-Cabinet, which focuses on coordinating efforts across the state and reaffirming protections and rights for the state’s immigrant communities. How can I support local immigrants in Washington state?

If you are not directly impacted by the threats of mass deportation but would like to support your local immigrant community, there are numerous actions you can take.

That includes calling the Deportation Defense Hotline with any information on ICE activity so the Washington Immigrant Solidarity Network can relay that information to rapid response teams.

The teams work to confirm sightings and validate activity, so the network can relay valid information and focus on supporting legitimate threats.

The hotline’s hours of operation are 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, but anyone who witnesses activity can still call during off hours.

“Everyone has a role to play, (including) being an ally who joins a rapid response team or calls and reports activity,” Rivera previously told McClatchy Media.