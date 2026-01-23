Whitworth rides hot shooting to rout of Puget Sound

From staff reports

Whitworth asserted itself as the clear front-runner in the Northwest Conference, handily defeating the league’s No. 2 team.

Forward Colton Looney poured in 22 points and the Pirates shot at a high clip during an 88-61 rout of Puget Sound on Friday night at Whitworth Fieldhouse.

Whitworth (13-3, 7-0 NWC) shot 51.5% from the field – its third-highest mark in a game this season – and had arguably its best 3-point shooting night of the season, hitting 14 of 26 (53.8%) from deep.

The Loggers (10-6, 5-2) fell into a 29-point hole as Whitworth piled up 53 points in the first half.

Looney shot 6 of 9 from 3-point distance. Guard Kobe Parlin added 14 points and forward Caden Bateman had 10 for Whitworth, which has won all but one of its NWC games by double digits.

Puget Sound shot a season-low 26.8% from the field, 8 of 26 on 3s and 23 of 28 from the foul line, and committed 20 turnovers.