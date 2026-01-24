Cassie Brooks and Brynlee Ordinario power West Valley win; Cole Floyd perfect at the line for Ferris boys | Prep roundup

From staff reports

Roundup of Saturday’s Greater Spokane League boys and girls basketball. All nonleague games unless otherwise noted.

Girls

West Valley 55, Freeman 48: Cassie Brooks scored 24 points, Brynlee Ordinario added 20 and the visiting Eagles (10-4) defeated the Scotties (10-6). Rylee Russell went 5 for 5 at the free -throw line, finishing with 22 points for Freeman.

Deer Park 68, Ferris 24: Ashlan Bryant finished with 27 points, Jacey Boesel added 18 and the Stags (14-1) defeated the visiting Saxons (5-12). Mateia Eschenbacher scored 13 points for Ferris.

Boys

Ferris 68, Medical Lake 62: Cole Floyd went 7 for 7 at the free -throw line finishing with 25 points and the Saxons (5-11) defeated the visiting Cardinals (11-6). Owen Moffatt led Medical Lake with 21 points.

West Valley 62, Freeman 56: Nathan Zettle scored 22 points, Noah Willard added 14 and the visiting Eagles (11-4) defeated the Scotties (10-6). Finn Lapointe led Freeman with 26 points.