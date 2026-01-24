NBA locals: Former Gonzaga stars play role in Lakers’ win over Dallas

From staff reports

Former Gonzaga stars Rui Hachimura and Drew Timme helped Luka Doncic beat his former team.

The Los Angeles Lakers overcame a 15-point, fourth-quarter deficit to defeat the Mavericks 116-110 on Saturday night in Doncic’s second game back in Dallas since the stunning trade that sent him to L.A. last season.

Hachimura tallied 17 points and eight rebounds, scoring seven points during the Lakers’ late rally. He converted a four-point play, then hit a 3-pointer on the next possession to put the Lakers ahead for good with 2:15 on the clock.

The seventh-year veteran, who’s been a key piece for the Lakers since the 2022-23 season, is averaging 12 points and 3.5 rebounds per game.

Timme appears to have broken into the L.A. rotation after spending the early part of the season either on the bench or with the Lakers’ G League team. He had three rebounds, two steals and an assist in eight minutes Saturday. The third-year pro, Gonzaga’s career scoring leader, has seen his role expand over the past couple of weeks. He set a career high with 21 points during a loss at Portland on Jan. 17.

Doncic starred Saturday with 33 points and 11 assists.

A couple of Mavericks played their collegiate ball locally, as well.

Rookie point guard Ryan Nembhard, the NCAA assists leader at Gonzaga last season, had two points and two assists against the Lakers. He has appeared in 33 games with 17 starts for Dallas this season, and averages 7.4 points and 5.2 assists per game.

NBA great Klay Thompson, the Washington State Cougars legend, recorded six points and three rebounds off the bench Saturday.

Thompson, now in his second season with the Mavericks after a decorated career in Golden State, is averaging 11.9 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists, primarily as a role player off the bench.

Suggs returns after three-week absence

Former Gonzaga point guard Jalen Suggs returned to the court after missing the past eight games with a knee injury, and recorded nine points and six assists for Orlando during a 119-105 loss to visiting Cleveland.

Suggs started the game and logged 24 minutes.

The fifth-year pro is averaging 15 points, 4.7 assists and 3.7 rebounds this season. Suggs, a one-and-done sensation at GU in 2020-21, has appeared in 235 games (198 starts) with the Magic since the franchise drafted him fifth overall in 2021. He was having his most productive passing season so far before the injury sidelined him.