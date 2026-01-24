Tips for using the Color of the Year

Cream on cream creates a monochromatic color scheme that is neutral and inviting. (Courtesy photo)

By Cathy Hobbs Tribune News Service

Cloud Dancer offers broad buyer appeal, it photographs beautifully, feels move-in ready and allows buyers to easily imagine their own furnishings. Additionally, the color is a soothing, universal neutral that helps to provide a space with a sense of calm and serenity.

Looking for innovative and creative ways to use Pantone’s 2026 Color of the Year, Cloud Dancer? Here are some top tips.

• Consider using Cloud Dancer as a foundation color for your space. Foundation colors work best as a “visual anchor.” An example would be to use Cloud Dancer as an all over wall color.

• Look for ways to layer tints, tones and shades of color. As Cloud Dancer is neutral, it allows one to layer shades of color within a room.

• Use Cloud Dancer as a color to highlight architectural details such as cabinetry, doors, door jambs, trims and windowsills.

• Use Cloud Dancer for upholstery and textile elements such as a primary color for furnishings such as sofas, chairs and area rugs.

• Use the color Cloud Dancer in areas that don’t get much light. Lighter colors help to set a calm, soothing mood and ensure that a space is light and bright.