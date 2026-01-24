Whitworth tops Pacific Lutheran for sixth straight win by double digits

From staff reports

Whitworth continued its dominant stretch in Northwest Conference play, winning by double digits for the sixth consecutive game.

The Pirates pulled away for a 76-65 NWC victory over Pacific Lutheran on Saturday at Whitworth Fieldhouse, strengthening their hold on first place in the conference.

Forward Stephen Behil tallied 18 points and 11 rebounds, and guard Kobe Parlin contributed 17 points for Whitworth (14-3, 8-0 NWC), which has won all but one of its conference games by double digits.

The Pirates led 38-34 at the half, but opened the second half with a 10-0 run and answered a couple of spurts from the Lutes (9-8, 3-5) to preserve a comfortable edge.

Whitworth shot 43.8% from the field and just 3 of 20 on 3-pointers, but went 17 of 18 on foul shots and outrebounded the Lutes 46-31. Pacific Lutheran shot 39.1% overall and 11 of 31 on 3s.