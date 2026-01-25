Katia Passerini and Scott McQuilkin: Restore the Washington College Grant — Washington’s future depends on it

This column reflects the opinion of the writer. Learn about the differences between a news story and an opinion column.

By Katia Passerini and Scott McQuilkin

Washington is at risk of breaking a promise that has defined its commitment to opportunity for generations: that talent and hard work – not family income – determine who can access higher education.

Across our state, families have relied on the Washington College Grant and College Bound Scholarship as a guarantee that students who earn their way into college will have a fair chance to stay and succeed. That promise has helped fuel Washington’s workforce, civic life and economic strength.

State budget cuts passed by the 2025 Legislature put that promise at risk. Lawmakers faced difficult budget choices, but reducing aid based on where low-income students enroll is the wrong solution.

Unless lawmakers reverse these cuts, students attending Washington’s independent, nonprofit colleges and universities will see their state financial aid cut nearly in half beginning in the 2026–27 academic year. Senate Bill 5828 would restore those dollars. The bill deserves strong, bipartisan support.

The Washington College Grant and College Bound Scholarship were created with a clear purpose: to ensure Washington has the educated workforce it needs for the future and to help families invest in their own economic mobility. By cutting aid for students at independent colleges, the state limits educational choice for low-income students, treating them differently based solely on where they enroll rather than their financial need or academic potential. Put differently, the state is making an indirect determination of where these students should attend college, regardless of the high achievement, retention, graduation and placement outcomes that many independent institutions of higher education in Washington state proudly achieve. These outcomes demonstrate an outstanding return on investment, a metric widely touted as an essential measure of higher ed assessment across bipartisan lines.

At Gonzaga University and Whitworth University, we see firsthand what these programs make possible. Together, our institutions currently educate more than 1,600 Washington College Grant recipients. Many students are the first in their families to attend college. Many are pursuing degrees in high-demand fields – health care, education, business, engineering, and the sciences – that directly support Washington’s economy and communities.

For these students, state financial aid is not a supplement. It is the difference between enrolling and dropping out, between completing a degree and leaving college with debt but no credentials.

The consequences extend far beyond individual campuses – and beyond any single region of the state. Higher education is a major economic engine across Washington, from the Puget Sound to Eastern Washington. Gonzaga and Whitworth alone graduate roughly 2,500 students each year, most of whom stay in the state to work, raise families and contribute to civic life. Employers across Washington rely on this steady pipeline of educated talent.

Independent, nonprofit universities play a distinctive role. Unlike public institutions, we do not receive state operating funds. Every public dollar invested through the Washington College Grant goes directly to students, stretching taxpayer resources while expanding educational opportunities. Cutting aid to students who choose these institutions does not save money in the long run – it undermines workforce development and regional economic stability.

We are committed to supporting our current students. But no institution can sustainably absorb these cuts year after year. Without restored funding, future cohorts of Washington students will face fewer options and higher barriers to earning a degree.

This moment calls for a clear-eyed assessment of priorities. Washington has been a national leader in student financial aid because lawmakers recognized that broad access to education fuels innovation, competitiveness, and shared prosperity. Retreating from that commitment sends the wrong signal – to students, to families, and to employers deciding where to invest and grow.

Senate Bill 5828 offers a responsible path forward for Washington’s Legislature. Lawmakers should hear loudly and clearly that this issue matters.

We urge Washington residents, business leaders, and community members to speak up. Contact your legislators. Share why college affordability matters to your family, your company, or your community. Ask them to support Senate Bill 5828 and protect the Washington College Grant.

Restoring the Washington College Grant is not just an investment in higher education – it is an investment in Washington’s future.

Katia Passerini is president of Gonzaga University. Scott McQuilkin is president of Whitworth University.