Letters for Sunday, Jan. 25

This column reflects the opinion of the writer. Learn about the differences between a news story and an opinion column.

Critical need to invest in EV schools

As a teacher at East Valley High School for 27 years and a member of the district’s Facilities Improvement Team for the past year and a half, I’ve seen firsthand the urgent condition of our schools. I’ve inspected halls, mechanical rooms and classrooms to assess what can no longer be ignored.

The upcoming East Valley Bond measure is about necessity, not luxury. My office flooded last year from a long-leaking roof. The weight room had flooring holes that posed safety hazards and displaced a classroom for over eight weeks. Several science rooms lack proper ventilation, equipment and structure for safe labs. Even our administrative offices are far from the main entrance, complicating visitor monitoring.

I know voters are carefully considering the cost – that’s responsible. But the FIT’s work shows our buildings are beyond routine maintenance; we need new ones. Delaying means higher construction costs later. This bond will provide updated classrooms, safer facilities and modern spaces for every student, from kindergarten to seniors. Strong schools attract and retain families; we can’t afford to lose more to neighboring districts because our facilities lag. After nearly three decades here, I know this investment is critical. A “yes” vote on the East Valley Bond is a vote for student safety, fiscal responsibility, and our community’s future.

Adam Fisher

Spokane Valley

Klitzke helping destroy our state

That woman who is supposed to represent Spokane is not only disgraceful, disrespectful but disgusting in her remarks as referring to our elected government as “fascist.” Kitty Klitzke is just another Democrat socialist person like the attorney general and governor of Washington who are destroying our state bit by bit like New York, California and Minnesota.

Dave Darlow

Spokane

Drivers should know their heights

Years ago, when I tested for my commercial driver’s license in New Mexico, the best hint I got from other drivers was to make sure I knew over pass height when approaching and my vehicle height.

Sure enough, the testing inspector asked what the height was of the overpass was after we drove under it! If I did not know, I would have failed.

Ralph Davis

Spokane

Avista wants to hike rates again

My local news channel announced that Avista has filed a request for yet another rate hike. Since moving here in 2008, it feels like Avista has asked for a rate hike at least twice a year. They have increased not only the prices of electric and gas, but they have also increased the “basic charge,” or the fee to just be connected to the grid, by 100% this past year. Enough is enough!

SNAP came to my home a few years ago and converted my heating and hot water tank to gas power to save me money on my bills. Those savings are wiped out by the constant rate increases by this power company. AI and electric vehicles are among the primary drivers – supply and demand is happening here. The average residents cannot continue to keep paying their power bills in this city anymore.

Stop holding the citizens of Spokane hostage so that the corporate board members can line their pockets with profits and bonuses!

Dana McMillen

Spokane

Bipartisanship a one-way street

Ever notice how when Democrats are in the minority, “bipartisan” becomes important and “working across the aisle” is a requirement? We keep hearing how awful Congressman Baumgartner is doing because he won’t do what the people who voted against him want. Remember when we had the Affordable Care Act (Obamacare) crammed down our throats by Democrats and zero Republicans voted for it? Remember how the plan to fund it was to force everyone to buy insurance even if they didn’t want to in order to fund it? If you didn’t have insurance, then you had to pay a fine. Remember when the mandate to purchase insurance was thrown out the funding for Obamacare wasn’t there so then we the taxpayers needed to pay to subsidize those who chose to be on it? Now when that subsidy is hopefully going to be terminated, what we who voted for Trump and Baumgartner want by the way, somehow again it’s up to Republicans to fund it or we are “taking health care away from millions.” No, we aren’t. We are shifting the requirement to pay from the taxpayers to those who choose it as their insurance.

How about a little bipartisan support for tax relief for those of us who have been paying for our own insurance and those on Obamacare as well? Oh wait, that’s not how it’s supposed to work, is it? Bipartisanship is only supposed to be a one-way street. Thanks to Rep. Baumgartner for representing us!

Rob Leach

Mica

Baumgartner weighs in on ICE shooting

Baumgarter never contradicts the man who he seems to believe was responsible for his election. The shooting and death of an unarmed young mother seems to be an inconsequential “tragedy” for the White House, and Baumgartner appears to line up for the party, saying it, “looks like a justified shooting.” This is the same White House that labeled the Jan. 6 insurrection a “peaceful demonstration” and pardoned 1,500 criminals.

What was the most telling line in the article, however, was when Baumgartner stated, “I was disappointed when so many public officials rushed to make irresponsible statements.” He goes on to say, “I would like to refrain from making those kinds of comments,” but he can’t stop himself. What he doesn’t seem to realize is his statement, by not waiting for the outcome of the investigation, is as irresponsible as any.

I don’t personally believe the first bullet should ever have been fired, but the second and third seem very outside of any legal standard I can imagine. I hope that the truth is revealed in the investigation, and that state law enforcement and others are allowed to view evidence.

Regardless of the final outcome, Baumgartner should have waited for the investigation, as should have the White House and our vice president who immediately called the woman a “domestic terrorist.” Thank God she only had a whistle. Who knows what they might have called her otherwise.

Stan Moser

Spokane

A question of priorities

in Congress

Earlier this month, Rep. Michael Baumgartner highlighted on social media that he announced Washington State University’s new football coach on the floor of Congress. While that may be entertaining, it raises a serious question about priorities.

Members of Congress are sent to Washington to address the nation’s most pressing challenges. Right now, the country is wrestling with profound concerns about immigration enforcement, civil liberties and accountability. There are credible reports of individuals being detained without clear due process, including U.S. citizens, and of deaths occurring in ICE custody. These issues deserve careful attention, oversight and leadership.

At a time when many Americans are anxious and looking to their representatives for clarity and seriousness, moments of levity on the House floor can feel disconnected from the gravity of the moment. The House is not a stage for symbolic gestures; it is where difficult problems are meant to be confronted.

Rep. Baumgartner would better serve Washington’s 5th District by using his platform to engage directly with the issues affecting people’s rights, safety and trust in government. Regardless of party affiliation, constituents expect their representative to focus on governing – especially when national tensions are high.

Congressional service is a responsibility, not a performance. Our district deserves representation that reflects that understanding.

Elisanne McCutchen

Springdale, Washington

Baumgartner does represent us

Why are there so many letters hostile to Congressman Michael Baumgartner in The Spokesman-Review? Could one reason be that our local newspaper has become so partisan toward liberal views that many more moderate and conservative residents quit taking or even reading the local newspaper? But Rep. Baumgartner does represent the views of many of us in the 5th Congressional District.

He continually meets with his constituents throughout the district. He is always respectful even when criticized, unlike some who criticize him. He continually communicates with residents in a variety of ways. He supports actual peaceful protests but not those when protesters break the law by throwing objects at law enforcement, blocking authorities from leaving, or slashing or letting the air out of their tires. He is concerned about the national debt, especially because the interest on it is one of our highest expenditures. He believes that only biological females should be competing in female sports and accessing female locker rooms. He is a strong supporter of our military and law enforcement. He supports a secure border and deporting those who have committed serious crimes (murder, rape, large-scale fraud, drug trafficking) in addition to illegal entry. He advocates for an improved asylum procedure to provide support for those who are actually in danger in their home country but not those who just use that argument to gain entry because it has worked for others. These are just a few of the many reasons why many people support Rep. Michael Baumgartner.

Gretchen McDevitt

Spokane